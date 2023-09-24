Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Luscious, full hair is often portrayed as the epitome of beauty, for both men and women. However, it simply isn’t attainable for a large portion of the population. Hair thinning and hair loss are extremely common conditions, so if you happen to suffer from either one, you’re not alone.

Thankfully, there are options to salvage thinning hair. And perhaps the most achievable and budget-friendly choice is one that’s hiding in plain sight: shampoo. Yes, the first bottle you reach for in the shower can help your thinning hair – and it can do so easily and effectively.

We’ve crafted a list of the 10 best shampoos for thinning hair for men (since men are far more likely to experience thinning hair than women). We’ll first examine the causes of hair thinning, and will then take a close look at each option on the list.

10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair for Men

Hair Thinning vs. Hair Loss: What’s the Difference?

Hair loss is when hair falls out of the follicles and doesn’t grow back. This can lead to bald spots, hairline recension and, eventually, baldness.

Hair thinning, on the other hand, is when your hair grows in with a narrower diameter than before. It can be acute (it occurs suddenly, but only for a limited time) or chronic (it’s something you will live with for the rest of your life). Essentially, hair thinning lays the foundation for hair loss and balding.

To put it simply, hair loss means that the production of hair is interrupted and completely stopped while hair thinning means the hair growth process has been slowed down. Below, we’ll examine some of the reasons why hair starts to thin.

What Causes Hair to Thin in Men?

Now that we know what hair thinning is, let’s take a look at the causes.

Genetics

Hair thinning can be due to male pattern baldness, which is genetic and can be passed down by either parent (not just from your mother, as a popular myth claims). While hair thinning isn’t hair loss, it can be an early sign of future balding, which is often caused by male pattern baldness.

Aging

Getting older is inevitable, and so are the accompanying bodily issues. Hair thinning is commonly due to aging. This is because, as we age, so do our hair follicles and their shafts – they become weak and grow thinner as a result.

Stress

Both physical and emotional stress can have a serious impact on our bodies. They can play a huge role in countless issues, including hair thinning and hair loss.

Stress can cause your hair follicles to go into shock and shut down temporarily. This, as you might imagine, first disrupts the hair growth cycle and then causes bald patches.

Fortunately, if stress is the cause of hair thinning, it can be quite easily rectified if you adopt positive stress-management activities. Some good examples include exercise, meditation, yoga and breathing exercises.

Lifestyle Habits

Lifestyle habits can also cause hair thinning. Some examples of these include hair pulling (using too much gel or hairspray, playing with your hair, or tying hair back), constant hat wearing, and combing or brushing the hair too often or too hard.

A note on combing and brushing your hair: Make sure you have a quality comb or brush that carefully detangles your hair and doesn’t rip it from your scalp. You should also try to comb or brush your hair when it’s dry instead of when it’s wet because your hair is far more fragile when it’s wet.

If you need to comb when your hair is wet, proceed with extreme caution, and don’t pull too hard on the tangles. Bonus points for using a quality detangling product, such as a leave-in conditioner.

COVID-19

Recent studies have shown that up to 30% of those who had a serious case of COVID-19 experienced temporary hair loss. If you recently had COVID-19, your hair thinning could be caused by the virus.

Medical Conditions and Medications

Certain medical conditions could also be the cause of hair thinning. Some common medical conditions that can lead to hair thinning include androgenic alopecia, hormone imbalances, lupus, thyroid disorders, nutritional problems (especially deficiencies in protein and iron), Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and high blood pressure.

Best Ways to Slow Down Hair Thinning

When you discover that your hair is thinning, your first reaction may be to throw up your hands and assume all hope is lost. However, there are numerous ways in which you can thicken your hair and improve it overall. In this section, we’ll take a look at the most beneficial and effective ways of slowing down hair thinning.

Premium Hair-Care Products

Enough with the three-dollar drugstore shampoo bottles; if you’re serious about tackling your thinning hair, it’s time to take your hair-care products seriously. Investing in top-quality hair-care products – including shampoo, conditioner, hair oils and gels – is a step in the right direction.

A shampoo that is specifically created for improving the thickness of thinning hair will usually be effective within a month or two. You’ll be glad you made the switch.

Diet

Diet is as important for hair health as it is for every other aspect of physical and mental health. Eating whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and healthy protein as part of a balanced diet is always a great idea, and can boost the thickness of hair. Not only that, but you’ll feel better in other ways, too!

Exercise

Exercise is important for the human body for a variety of reasons, but one is for stress relief. If stress is causing your hair to thin, exercise will be especially beneficial for you and your hair.

Hair Growth Vitamins

Hair growth vitamins are easy to take (if you follow the directions properly), and will provide your body – including your scalp, hair follicles and shafts – with vitamins and other materials they need to be their best.

What Else Should You Consider When Choosing a Shampoo for Thinning Hair?

We wish we could just sit here and say, “If the label says ‘for thinning hair,’ go for it!” However, you need to consider a few more points before purchasing the perfect shampoo. Here are several things to consider before purchasing a shampoo for thinning hair.

Hair Type

While you should certainly aim for a shampoo that will assist in impeding hair loss, you should also ensure that it will suit the needs of your individual hair type. Figure out if you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair, and then look for a shampoo that will cater to it.

Ingredients

As with any skincare and hair-care product you purchase, be sure to check out the ingredient list to ensure everything is up to par.

Good ingredients for tackling hair loss include keratin, biotin, niacin, minoxidil, ceramides, tea tree oil, argan oil, rosemary, zinc, finasteride, procapil and saw palmetto.

Bad ingredients (for your health) include parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, polyethylene glycols (PEG), triclosan, synthetic fragrances and colors, retinyl palmitate, dimethicone, and alcohol.

Scent

Is there anything more irksome than spending money on a product and then loathing the scent? Opt for a scent that you enjoy. If you aren’t sure, find a sample or try the unscented option.

Price

Shampoos can range widely in price. Many are below five dollars; others are in the hundreds. Look for a shampoo that is effective but fits within your budget.

10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair for Men

Without further ado, let’s dive into the 10 best shampoos for thinning hair for men, and what makes them so special that they’ve landed on our list.

Blu Atlas is an industry leader in men’s skincare and healthcare products, and they comfortably take the No. 1 slot in our list of the best shampoos for thinning hair for men. All of their products are meticulously crafted from premium ingredients that are 99% natural – including their shampoo.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo is a gentle product that invigorates and strengthens the hair follicles and strands. It is packed with botanicals and stellar ingredients for nourishing thinning hair, such as jojoba oil, aloe vera and saw palmetto.

Jojoba oil is packed with hair-nourishing vitamins and minerals that can prevent hair loss while promoting hair thickening. Aloe vera deeply cleanses the follicles, ridding them of follicle cloggers like product residue and sebum. Saw palmetto balances hormone levels, fighting hair loss in the process.

This shampoo comes in two options: classic, which is unscented, and coconut apricot. It is vegan and free of potentially harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes and preservatives. This shampoo is also cruelty-free, so you can use it without guilt.

Olaplex is an award-winning skincare and hair-care line, and their No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is one of their most lauded products. Having received several awards from organizations like Vogue, Glamour, Women’s Health and Byrdie, this is certainly a shampoo you’d be proud to add to your shower collection – and brag about to your friends.

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and even treated hair. It’s a deeply hydrating product that will leave your hair feeling and looking soft, shiny and healthy.

This vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free shampoo contains a unique ingredient that specifically repairs broken bonds to promote stronger, thicker and more luscious hair: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. It targets hair that is in desperate need of repair, reducing overall damage, split ends (these make hair appear thinner than it actually is), frizz and overall daily stressors.

Keeps Thickening Shampoo was crafted specifically so you can have your hair “for keeps.” Created for men’s thinning hair, this shampoo is infused with a trifecta of the most beneficial (and thickening) ingredients: biotin, caffeine and saw palmetto.

Biotin, as we mentioned previously, is a powerhouse ingredient for thinning hair because it assists in the production of keratin, which is found in the hair, skin and nails. When the body is low in keratin, this can lead to hair loss.

The trifecta continues with caffeine and saw palmetto. Caffeine increases blood circulation to the scalp, which promotes healthier hair follicles. Saw palmetto inhibits the production of the hormone DHT, which is a significant cause of hair loss, particularly in older men. That alone promotes healthy hair growth.

This budget-friendly, science-backed, all-natural shampoo is also paraben-free and has an alluring scent of peppermint. Countless customers have experienced noticeable results in just four to six months of use.

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoos come in five different formulas. Each one caters to a different hair type. For example, System 5 is formulated for chemically treated hair. However, all the shampoos target lightly thinning hair, which can be described as a noticeable decrease in diameter, though no scalp can be seen.

These shampoos are all the first step in a three-step regimen (the other steps involve a conditioner and a scalp and hair treatment) that strengthens, enriches and nourishes the hair. The shampoos cleanse the hair and scalp, refresh the scalp with peppermint oil, and strengthen hair shafts.

After using the three-step formula, 85% of customers noticed a thickening effect in their hair. Dermatologically and clinically tested, this shampoo is one you can lean on to give your hair the nutrition and pampering it requires.

ArtNaturals’ Argan Oil Shampoo is chock-full of natural oils that bring your hair and scalp the volumizing components it needs. This particular shampoo was crafted to cater to all hair types and colors, and even color-treated hair.

This shampoo contains beneficial ingredients to give your hair what it needs to come back to life. Moroccan argan oil restores dry and brittle hair, and deeply moisturizes both the hair and scalp. Because it keeps your scalp so healthy, it can assist in preventing hair loss and promote a fuller head of hair.

The formula is impressively restorative, as it is solely composed of natural and organic ingredients. Your hair will be effectively moisturized, cleansed, hydrated, softened and refreshed – and remarkably thickened.

But there are even more reasons to love this shampoo! All of its ingredients are solely sourced from botanicals (yet they’re all gentle on skin and hair). The shampoo is premium yet conveniently affordable. Plus, it is scented with aloe vera for a subtle yet alluring aroma.

Tea tree oil is one of the most effective ingredients for the scalp, as it can deeply cleanse the follicles due to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo harnesses the unique powers of tea tree oil to tackle thinning hair.

Alongside the tea tree oil, there are other beneficial ingredients, such as ginseng (enhances blood circulation), clover flower (maintains hair follicle structure), amino acids (boost collagen and strengthen hair) and turmeric (antifungal and antibacterial properties).

Safe for all hair types, this shampoo leaves your scalp properly cleansed of dead skin cells, sebum, dirt and hair-product residue, providing room for your hair to grow. Your hair will feel thicker and fuller, while appearing healthier than ever.

Plus, this shampoo is vegan, gluten-free, color-safe, sulfate-free and paraben-free, so you can feel comfortable knowing your product won’t affect your health. The delectable scent has a base of lemon, basil and fir, with notes of patchouli, vanilla and amber.

We are, of course, fully aware that Nizoral Shampoo is recognized for its ability to tame dandruff. However, the properties of this shampoo also make it ideal for those with thinning hair. Hear us out.

The formula contains ketoconazole, which is exceptionally effective at promoting hair growth. This is because ketoconazole may block the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). And DHT, as we learned above, is a hormone that can cause hair loss.

Therefore, ketoconazole – and this shampoo in which it resides – blocks 5-alpha reductase, meaning that it can both slow down hair loss and support hair growth. Not bad for an anti-dandruff shampoo!

This shampoo can promote hair growth, slow down hair loss and drastically reduce dandruff, but it can also help with treating other skin (and scalp) conditions, such as fungal folliculitis and pityriasis.

If you have thin, fine, flat hair that requires a magical potion, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is the remedy you’ve been looking for. Specifically created to strengthen fine and flat hair, this thickening shampoo is fortified with biotin (one of the big hitters in terms of effective ingredients for strengthening thinning hair).

Biotin isn’t the only remarkable ingredient in this shampoo. Pro-vitamin B5 deeply hydrates strands and provides them with a stunning sheen. Saw palmetto berry extract adds body to the hair, and loquat fruit extract is packed with vital vitamins and minerals.

Finally, coconut oil provides a slew of benefits, such as adding shine, softening hair, improving scalp health, fighting hair breakage, and both strengthening and conditioning hair.

This shampoo is also vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. Even the bottle and its cap are made from 55% post-consumer recycled material.

L’Oréal Paris has long been a household name, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the brand’s shampoo landed on our list. The L’Oréal Paris EverStrong Thickening Shampoo promotes thicker-appearing hair with its anti-breakage formula.

With the help of natural botanicals such as rosemary extract, this shampoo will fortify thin hair. It comes in several delightful scents, including juniper, cedar, lavender, bergamot and rosemary.

Sulfate-free, salt-free, dye-free and surfactant-free, this is a shampoo you can use with confidence, comfort and pride.

For best results, you should use this shampoo in tandem with L’Oréal’s EverStrong Thickening Conditioner.

Brickell is a luxury men’s grooming and skincare brand that harnesses the power of natural and organic ingredients in all of their products – including their Daily Strengthening Shampoo. This shampoo does exactly what you might imagine it does based solely on the name: It strengthens men’s hair and hair follicles, leading to stronger and fuller locks.

Tea tree oil and peppermint oil act in tandem to stimulate the scalp, which leads to hair growth, less dandruff and an improved aroma (the scent of this shampoo is especially enticing). Hydrolyzed wheat protein further increases the thickness of your hair and even strengthens the underlying hair structure.

But these aren’t the only impressive ingredients in this shampoo. There’s aloe vera (great for cleansing the scalp of hair product residue and sebum), pro-vitamin B5 (ideal for strengthening and nourishing hair follicles), vitamin E (helps in maintaining hair growth) and silk amino acids (can both restore and rebuild the keratin in the hair while also making hair silkier).

Made for all hair types, including those with dull, damaged and color-treated hair, this shampoo aims to not only create thicker hair, but also to soothe itchy scalps. It contains no parabens or sulfates, so it’s a shampoo you can use with confidence and without worry.

And there you have it: our list of the 10 best shampoos for thinning hair for men. Now get out there and purchase a shampoo that you can use to your and your hair’s advantage.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us