Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Men are starting to focus more and more on skincare, and why shouldn’t they? It feels good to feel good (and look good too!) And with no shortage of moisturizers, cleansers, masks, and serums on the market, it’s never been easier to give your skin what it needs. But there’s one thing that can easily be overlooked, and that’s shaving cream. For some reason, many people don’t really give shaving cream much thought or even consider it as “skincare”, but make no mistake, shaving cream is definitely skincare, and it’s definitely important. After all, it’s the one thing standing between your face and a blade

Just like other skincare products, the ingredients in your shaving cream will have an effect on performance and the impact on your particular skin. So whether you’re battling dry skin, sensitive skin, stubborn hair, or you seem to get razor burn every time you shave, there are products that can help you out for a crisp, clean, and close shave that doesn’t irritate.

So where do you start? Don’t worry, we created a comprehensive list of the best shaving creams to help you find something that’s right for you. From creams to lathers, our list of the best shaving creams for men has something for you. Read on to see our picks!

This pick from Blu Atlas is definitely not your father’s shave cream. Boasting 99% of its ingredients from natural origins like plants and fruits, this is a special kind of product, especially for those who are looking to steer clear of artificial fragrances. Inside the bottle, this shave cream utilizes oat bran extract for its antioxidants and a slew of skin soothing and anti-inflammatory elements, while aloe barbadensis leaf moisturizes and supplies some much welcome vitamins A, C and E. Lastly, tocopheryl acetate, a form of vitamin E, adds even more antioxidant benefits to keep the skin protected from free radicals once you’re out of the bathroom and into the world.

It really would be silly to not include a product from The Art of Shaving on our list of the best shave creams for men. This Sandalwood option in particular is enticing for a few different reasons. Namely, it gets to work quickly on softening the beard hair courtesy of a rich lather that also encourages a super smooth razor glide. It is also loaded with glycerin for a smooth feel and coconut acid and other botanicals for excellent hydration, plus it’s free of dyes and alcohols. And if the higher price point worries you, just know a little goes a long way with one reviewer saying they expect years of use from a single container.

Made in Italy, Proraso’s Shaving Cream for Men is crafted with premium ingredients that are designed to give you a satisfying shaving experience day after day. The creamy soap base is specially formulated to provide a protective barrier for your skin, helping to prevent nicks and cuts. And the addition of menthol and eucalyptus gives you a refreshing burst of coolness, leaving your face and neck feeling purified. The eucalyptus also works to help tone and purify the skin and facial hair.

Relying on some awesome plant based ingredients, this is a good pick for the gentle product inclined. It features kaolin clay to not only soften harsh stubble, but to also work as a natural exfoliator to get pesky dirt out of your pores. Plus, it features shea butter for moisturizing, and jojoba oil as an antibacterial ingredient that is non comedogenic. The best part? You have 100 days to return this option if you don’t love it.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Harry’s made our list considering that the brand is known for all things shaving related. The foaming shave gel creates a decadent lather and features aloe to not only keep things gentle, but to also soothe your skin. It also features hyaluronic acid to begin the process of taking care of your skin post shave. And we love that thoughtfulness.

Sometimes you really can’t beat a classic, which is why we had to include Barbasol’s original on our list. Beyond an incredibly reasonable price, this pick creates an amazing lather right out of the can to soften stubborn hair and promote a top tier glide with the razor. It’s a simple product that has withstood the test of time, and we love it for that.

If you’re on the hunt for a shaving cream that will not only leave you with a smooth, irritation-free shave, but also has a conscience, look no further. This option boasts a vegan formula that includes certified organic ingredients, making it a friend to the environment. This unique cream is packed with plant-derived ingredients like shea butter and green tea leaf extract, and the cream’s lather is rich and substantial, making it simple to apply and cover every square inch of facial hair.

While we may not know them personally, Anthony definitely deserves a shout out for this pick that is designed for people with normal to dry skin. One reviewer even notes that it is the perfect match for their sensitive skin/coarse beard combo. That’s because it relies on aloe vera, rosemary, eucalyptus, and corn mint for a soothing, hydrating, and irritation preventing shave.

If a rich, creamy pick isn’t your preference, fear not because Ahava has you covered. This pick is loaded with the brand’s famous G-Force combo of ginger root, ginseng, calendula, and ginkgo biloba, as well as Dead Sea minerals so you can get a close shave while also hydrating and keeping the skin soft. So reach for it if you are constantly battling particularly rough facial hair.

Opt for this pick from Fur if you struggle with razor burn, as it relies on a no foam formula to assist with providing a close shave that doesn’t create any irritation. Beyond that, it actually uses olive oil (yes you read that right!) to moisturize the skin and at the same time create a buffer to further prevent razor burn. And finally, it features aloe for a super smooth finish after your shave, when you need it most.

If you need a bit of extra proof of efficacy, this option scored highly in a clinical trial, with 100 percent of participants saying it worked to fight against bumps and irritation.

This pick from Jack Black features some oh so lovely ingredients that we think you’re really going to dig. It works in three ways, acting as a pre-shave oil, a shave cream, and an after shave conditioner to keep the whole shave experience super smooth and pleasant.

Inside, this pick boasts macadamia nut oil, jojoba oil, glycerin, and phospholipids to handle different elements of the moisturizing and nourishing process, as heather soothes the skin, and a silicone blend helps the razor to glide smoothly. Lastly, menthol helps to cool the skin down, as peppermint and eucalyptus assist with providing a pleasant tingling sensation to the skin.

If you like something with a manly scent to it, Marlowe’s Shave Cream comes through with a subtle woody base, coupled with aloe and citrus that reviewers note isn’t overpowering. But it does much more than leave you smelling nice; this pick is loaded up with shea and coconut oils for a hyper soothing experience. Reviewers also note that this pick doesn’t leave a residue behind. Sign us up.

Another pick that leans into the delights of citrus, Cremo’s Cooling Shave Cream brings through a pleasant but subtle scent, and it focuses on a highly slick shaving experience all in the name of fending off nicks and irritation. Just be aware that some reviewers note Cremo changed the formulation so it is much less creamy than in the past, which has left a few people disappointed.

Weleda really knows what it’s doing when it comes to hydration, so we were intrigued to see it was carrying a shave cream. The Smooth Shave Cream relies on almond and pansy extracts, as well as goats’ milk to set you up for success and a super gentle shaving experience. It’s also been tested by derms and gets the thumbs up for use on all skin types, even our sensitive friends out there.

This affordable option from Nivea delivers in more ways than one. It features vitamin E, natural chamomile extract, and witch hazel extract for a shave that avoids irritation due to tightness, burning, and micro cuts. But the best part? This comes in a three pack that is cheaper than single options on the market.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

You really can’t go wrong with picks that focus on calming and moisturizing, which is why we like that Bevel includes aloe vera, shea butter, and white tea for hydrating and moisturizing purposes. This pick is geared toward soothing and preventing razor bumps and white tea has antioxidants to prevent environmental damage. That’s a winner for us.