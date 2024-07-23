7 Beauty Products That Smell Too Good for Their Own Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I am very sensitive to smell. So much so that I usually opt out of added aromatherapy during spa services and reject the free air freshener at car washes. But when I come across a scent I like, I can’t get enough of it!

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but I disagree — compelling graphic design has lured me in to some of my favorite fiction! On that note, I also have no problem picking my beauty products based on fragrance. If a spray or a serum smells particularly nice, I’m much more inclined to use it on a regular basis.

With that being said, here are the best-smelling beauty products in my collection. All of these items enhance my skincare and haircare routine with the bonus of an amazing aroma!

Amika Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Get ready for good hair days with Amika’s Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner duo! Not only do these products deliver major volume and soft shine, but they also smell incredible.

$28.00 See It!

Sol de Janeiro Spray

The Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body Fragrance is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s body sprays on Amazon! Feel like you’re on a tropical vacation with these cult-favorite fragrances. I use the pink 68 perfume mist, which smells almost exactly like the pricey and popular Baccarat Rouge 540.

Was $38 You Save 5% On Sale: $36 See It!

Drybar Final Call Frizz & Static Control Mist

Featuring notes of coconut, amber and vanilla, the scent of this Drybar anti-frizz mist rivals perfume. And with the summer heat and humidity wreaking havoc on our hair, this spray will keep your strands smooth and shiny.

$29.00 See It!

Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum

Say bye-bye to under-eye bags with this Innisfree brightening serum! The green tea formula makes you feel like you’re getting a soothing spa treatment.

Was $22 You Save 5% On Sale: $21 See It!

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This iconic Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is the no. 1 bestseller in lip balms on Amazon! Choose from a variety of flavors, including the pink Berry.

$19.00 See It!

Dibs Beauty Status Stick

My best-kept beauty secret? Dibs’ Status Stick! This highlighter gives my skin a radiant glow while smelling like a delicious dessert.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$38.00 See It!

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

According to Forbes, one Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is sold every minute! This bestselling hairspray is one of my holy grail products, adding sexy volume and hold without weighing my hair down. And the scent is absolutely irresistible!