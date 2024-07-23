7 Beauty Products That Smell Too Good for Their Own Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I am very sensitive to smell. So much so that I usually opt out of added aromatherapy during spa services and reject the free air freshener at car washes. But when I come across a scent I like, I can’t get enough of it!
They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but I disagree — compelling graphic design has lured me in to some of my favorite fiction! On that note, I also have no problem picking my beauty products based on fragrance. If a spray or a serum smells particularly nice, I’m much more inclined to use it on a regular basis.
With that being said, here are the best-smelling beauty products in my collection. All of these items enhance my skincare and haircare routine with the bonus of an amazing aroma!
Amika Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner
Get ready for good hair days with Amika’s Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner duo! Not only do these products deliver major volume and soft shine, but they also smell incredible.
Sol de Janeiro Spray
The Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body Fragrance is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s body sprays on Amazon! Feel like you’re on a tropical vacation with these cult-favorite fragrances. I use the pink 68 perfume mist, which smells almost exactly like the pricey and popular Baccarat Rouge 540.
Drybar Final Call Frizz & Static Control Mist
Featuring notes of coconut, amber and vanilla, the scent of this Drybar anti-frizz mist rivals perfume. And with the summer heat and humidity wreaking havoc on our hair, this spray will keep your strands smooth and shiny.
Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum
Say bye-bye to under-eye bags with this Innisfree brightening serum! The green tea formula makes you feel like you’re getting a soothing spa treatment.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
This iconic Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is the no. 1 bestseller in lip balms on Amazon! Choose from a variety of flavors, including the pink Berry.
Dibs Beauty Status Stick
My best-kept beauty secret? Dibs’ Status Stick! This highlighter gives my skin a radiant glow while smelling like a delicious dessert.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
According to Forbes, one Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is sold every minute! This bestselling hairspray is one of my holy grail products, adding sexy volume and hold without weighing my hair down. And the scent is absolutely irresistible!