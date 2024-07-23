Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

7 Beauty Products That Smell Too Good for Their Own Good

By
best-smelling beauty products
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I am very sensitive to smell. So much so that I usually opt out of added aromatherapy during spa services and reject the free air freshener at car washes. But when I come across a scent I like, I can’t get enough of it!

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but I disagree — compelling graphic design has lured me in to some of my favorite fiction! On that note, I also have no problem picking my beauty products based on fragrance. If a spray or a serum smells particularly nice, I’m much more inclined to use it on a regular basis.

With that being said, here are the best-smelling beauty products in my collection. All of these items enhance my skincare and haircare routine with the bonus of an amazing aroma!

Amika Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Amika shampoo
Sephora

Get ready for good hair days with Amika’s Big Hit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner duo! Not only do these products deliver major volume and soft shine, but they also smell incredible.

$28.00
See It!

Sol de Janeiro Spray

Sol de Janeiro perfumei
Amazon

The Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body Fragrance is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s body sprays on Amazon! Feel like you’re on a tropical vacation with these cult-favorite fragrances. I use the pink 68 perfume mist, which smells almost exactly like the pricey and popular Baccarat Rouge 540.

Was $38You Save 5%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Drybar Final Call Frizz & Static Control Mist

Drybar anti-frizz spray
Nordstrom

Featuring notes of coconut, amber and vanilla, the scent of this Drybar anti-frizz mist rivals perfume. And with the summer heat and humidity wreaking havoc on our hair, this spray will keep your strands smooth and shiny.

$29.00
See It!

Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum

Innisfree eye serum
Amazon

Say bye-bye to under-eye bags with this Innisfree brightening serum! The green tea formula makes you feel like you’re getting a soothing spa treatment.

Was $22You Save 5%
On Sale: $21
See It!

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige lip balm
Amazon

This iconic Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is the no. 1 bestseller in lip balms on Amazon! Choose from a variety of flavors, including the pink Berry.

$19.00
See It!

Dibs Beauty Status Stick

DIBS Beauty Status Stick in Good Life Gold

My best-kept beauty secret? Dibs’ Status Stick! This highlighter gives my skin a radiant glow while smelling like a delicious dessert.

$38.00
See It!

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe dry texturizing spray
Nordstrom

According to Forbes, one Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is sold every minute! This bestselling hairspray is one of my holy grail products, adding sexy volume and hold without weighing my hair down. And the scent is absolutely irresistible!

$52.00
See It!
Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!