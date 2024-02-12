Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Laundry is a household chore that is part of daily life for most people. In fact, the average U.S. family does 8 to 10 loads of laundry per week. While it’s important that your clothes are clean and free of stains, it’s even more important that they smell great. However, not all detergents are made equal when it comes to leaving behind a lasting scent.

So how can you ensure your clothes smell good between washes? Using the right laundry detergent with a pleasant fragrance is key! Below you’ll find a guide to the 10 best smelling laundry detergents so that you can keep your clothes odor-free and smelling great.

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent gets your clothes clean and leaves them smelling great without any harmful ingredients. It’s perfect for the entire family, especially for those with sensitive skin. This eco-friendly, fragrance-free detergent uses natural enzymes to remove tough stains and odors. With 75 loads per bottle, you can have peace of mind that this detergent will last for weeks.

Laundry Sauce Laundry Detergent Pods provide a concentrated, all-in-one detergent solution. Each pre-measured pod makes laundry easier and more convenient than ever before. These pods are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and are tough against stains and odors. Available in many great scents, including Australian Sandalwood, Indonesian Patchouli, Egyptian Rose, and French Saffron.

Mrs. Meyer’s Honeysuckle Liquid Laundry Detergent combines powerful cleaning with a delightfully natural floral scent. The eco-friendly formula, which is enriched with plant-based ingredients, effectively removes stains and leaves fabrics smelling fresh. Free from harsh chemicals, it’s gentle on clothes and the environment.

Downy Rinse & Refresh Cool Cotton brings a burst of freshness to even the dirtiest clothes. It’s specially formulated to remove odor and residue, leaving behind a fresh cotton scent that will have your wardrobe smelling like fresh laundry for weeks. With this detergent, your clothes will be fresher, softer and brighter.

Gain Apple Mango Tango Liquid Detergent delivers a vibrant and fruity laundry experience. This detergent combines a delightful scent of fresh apple and mango along with powerful stain-fighting properties. Suitable for all washable fabrics, it’s sure to leave your clothes fresh and clean. Gain’s liquid formula ensures easy and effective use for a burst of fragrance in every wash.

Persil Intense Fresh Scent Liquid Detergent offers a vibrant scent and advanced stain-fighting technology for your toughest loads. This liquid detergent efficiently tackles dirt and odors and is suitable for all fabrics. It can be used in all washing machines and even works well in cold water washes.

Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder is formulated with safe, all natural ingredients. The Lotus & Peony scent will leave your clothes with a light floral scent between washes. This powdered detergent is tough against stains and odors without using any harsh chemicals or additives like dyes, phosphates, or optical brighteners.

Seventh Generation’s EasyDose Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent is a great option for anyone looking for an eco-friendly product that smells great. It features a plant-based, biodegradable formula and it effectively cleans clothes while leaving behind a soothing lavender scent.

Grove Collaborative’s Ultra-Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent is a high-performance, ultra concentrated detergent that removes tough stains and odors without harmful ingredients. This detergent is 96% biobased and doesn’t contain any synthetic fragrances, dyes, or optical brighteners. The best part is the long-lasting Citrus & Woods scent that leaves your clothes smelling amazing.

Laundry has never been more hassle-free than with Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent. These pre-measured, three-in-one pods deliver Tide’s trusted cleaning power, stain removal, and long-lasting floral fragrance.

How We Chose the 10 Best Smelling Laundry Detergents

We considered many factors when ranking the 10 best smelling laundry detergents, including:

Detergent type : Most people prefer liquid detergent , so our top 10 guide contains mostly liquid products.

: Most people prefer , so our top 10 guide contains mostly liquid products. Scent : When it comes to household products like laundry detergent, fragrance matters , which is why we included a wide variety of scents to choose from.

: When it comes to household products like laundry detergent, , which is why we included a wide variety of scents to choose from. Versatility: We selected laundry detergents that smell great and are suitable for all fabrics and washing machine types.

Conclusion

There’s nothing better than reaching for your favorite pair of pants or shirt and knowing that it smells like it just came out of the laundry. By using one of the 10 best smelling laundry detergents, you can have confidence that your clothes smell amazing.

FAQs

What causes odor on clothes?

There are many sources that can cause your clothes to stink. Sweat and bacteria are known to cause body odor that can seep into your clothes, while insufficient rinsing or excess detergent can leave residues. Humidity and damp conditions promote mold and mildew growth, which can cause your clothes to smell musty.

How do I keep my clothes smelling good?

Keeping your clothes smelling good is easier than you think. To maintain fresh-smelling clothes, start by using one of the best smelling laundry detergents. You’ll also want to avoid overloading the washing machine and thoroughly drying your clothes to prevent mold or mildew growth.

After washing, store clean clothes in a clean, dry space. Never leave wet or damp items in laundry baskets. Last but not least, regularly clean your washing machine to keep mold and mildew at bay.