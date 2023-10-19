Best Supplements for Women: 5 Natural Products to Support Women’s Health

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Researching supplements and feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a daily multivitamin or a probiotic, we found five of the best supplements for women that you should try.

Our picks contain essential nutrients, like omega-3, vitamin D, iron, magnesium and vitamin E to help boost everything from digestion to immunity. And they’re made with natural and organic ingredients. Keep reading to learn more about supplements for women and to take a look at our selections.

Best Supplements for Women

Finding the Best Supplements for Women: A Buyer’s Guide

It seems like there are supplements for just about everything these days, so you might struggle to understand which is right for you and your lifestyle. That’s why we researched a bunch of supplements made specifically for women. We selected some of our favorite options for different purposes, whether you’re looking for a multivitamin or a probiotic.

What to Consider When Buying Supplements for Women

Here’s what to consider when shopping for the best supplements for women.

Customer Reviews

Supplements may be touted as helping with a lot of different ailments, but you don’t know if that’s true until you try them—or until you see what other people think of them. Take a look at customer reviews to see if the supplement seems to actually work for shoppers.

Quality Ingredients

Just like with the foods you eat, you should limit the amount of additives and artificial ingredients you consume with your supplements. You don’t want flavors, colors, preservatives, or anything else artificial and you should look for brands that use high-quality and natural ingredients in their supplements.

Gender

Men and women have different nutrition needs and their bodies operate differently, which is why some supplements are designed specifically for one gender or the other. For example, the recommended amount of certain vitamins, like A, B, E and K, are based on body size and are usually higher for men. (The same thing goes for age: Supplements for kids likely won’t have a high enough amount of nutrients for adults.)

Your Doctor’s Advice

Any time you start taking a new medicine or supplement, it’s best to let your doctor know. They can tell you if they think it’s safe for you and if there are any drug interactions or side effects you should know about.

Potential Benefits of Supplements for Women

Supplements have a lot of potential health benefits, ranging from digestive to immune system support.

Hormonal Balance

Supplements that help balance hormones are a good option for women who are going through menopause or experiencing severe PMS and period symptoms. They can help with balancing hormones like cortisol, aka the stress hormone, too. Some ingredients that can help with hormone imbalances include ashwagandha, black cohosh root and chasteberry.

Skin & Hair Strength

You can grow longer, stronger hair with supplements like biotin and vitamin C. Ingredients like omega-3 and vitamin E have an effect on skin to lessen signs of aging.

Enhanced Energy Levels

Certain supplements can help improve your level of energy, including iron and vitamin B12. For example, anemia can cause people to experience fatigue and low energy and taking an iron supplement can help.

Immune Support

You may have been told to take vitamin C or zinc when you feel a cold coming on. That’s because those nutrients can help boost your immune system. Other vitamins that can promote immune system health include vitamins D, E and B6.

Nutritional Support

Most people don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, which means not enough of certain vitamins and minerals. Of course, the best way to get those nutrients is from your diet, but taking a multivitamin or supplement is a good way to boost them, so you don’t have to worry about those days when you don’t eat any veggies.

Comparing the Best Supplements for Women in 2023

Best Overall Supplement for Women: Ladywell ​​Daily Hormone Balance Latte Mix

Ladywell’s Daily Hormone Balance is the tastiest, most effective way to get your hormone-balancing nutrients and adaptogens in daily. All you have to do is mix the powdered supplement with hot milk (or milk alternative) and stir it in with your coffee, espresso, or tea. You can blend it into a smoothie, too.

Ladywell is the ideal supplement to balance and support your hormones naturally. It’s comprehensively formulated with adaptogens, vitamins, herbs and amino acids so it’s the only supplement you will need for overall hormone balance.

It targets stubborn hormonal issues like PMS, PMDD, PCOS, irregular periods and perimenopause while also aiding in fertility, egg health and postpartum recovery.

The powder (and capsule version) is packed with powerful herbs for women’s health like Ashwagandha, Chasteberry (Vitex), Saffron and Shatavari. As a bonus, these adaptogens will help reduce stress, elevate mood and improve sleep.

Pros:

Plant-based, clinically-proven ingredients

Vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free

For women of all ages

Formulated by functional medical doctors & herbalists

No added fillers, sugar, or artificial flavors

Excellent for overall well-being

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Serving Size: 8 grams (approximately 1 tablespoon)

Servings per container: 30 servings

Flavor: Vanilla

Most Powerful Multivitamin: MindBodyGreen Ultimate Multivitamin+

Mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ is like a health-boosting cocktail for your body. Think of it as getting a full dose of all the good stuff. It’s packed with all the B vitamins you need, making sure you’re energized and feeling 100%. Plus, it’s got a mix of vitamins A, D, E and K, all in forms that your body loves.

The Vitamin A comes from both beta-carotene and retinol and the Vitamin D3? It’s from eco-friendly algae. And let’s not forget about the vitamin E from sunflower oil and the double dose of vitamin K. Basically, this multivitamin has got your back and boasts 33 powerful vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making sure you’re getting all the nutrients you need in a chill, no-fuss way.

Pros:

Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Vegan, gluten, soy, GMO and dairy-free

Made in the USA

Cons:

None that we could find

Specs:

Serving Size: 2 capsules/day

Servings per container: 30

Flavor: N/A

Best Essential Vitamin Supplement for Women: Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin 18+

Ritual’s Essential Multivitamin 18+ was developed with the brand’s Scientific Advisory Board, including scientists and doctors. The supplement comes in delayed-release capsules that dissolve in the small intestine, which is an optimal part of the body for absorption. The capsules combine ingredients like omega-3 DHA for the brain, vitamin D for bones, vitamin E to fight free radicals and more.

Pros:

Delayed-release capsules

Vegan

No artificial colorants

Developed with a Scientific Advisory Board

Cons:

Only for women 18–49 years old

Specs:

Serving Size: 2 capsules

Servings per container: 30 servings

Flavor: N/A

Best Probiotic Supplement for Women: Hers Start Women’s Probiotic

Hers Start Women’s Probiotic is made with probiotics to support your gut health and immune system and prebiotics to help healthy bacteria grow in your digestive system. It also contains cranberry extract to promote vaginal health.

Pros:

Contains probiotics and prebiotics

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Vegetarian

Cons:

Doesn’t include other nutrients, like vitamins

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 capsule

Servings per container: 30 servings

Flavor: None

Best Tablet Multivitamin Supplement for Women: Pure Essence LifeEssence™ Women

The Pure Essence LifeEssence™ supplement for women has all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients you need but might be missing from your food, including riboflavin, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and more. It contains phytochemicals, which are plant nutrients that are missing in many multivitamins. Phytochemicals only come from plants, so if you’re not eating the recommended amount of veggies daily, you might not get these nutrients. The tablets promote bone, blood, immune system and digestive system health.

Pros:

Vegan

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Organic ingredients

Cons:

Have to take four tablets per day

Specs:

Serving Size: 4 tablets

Servings per container: 30 servings

Flavor: None

Active ingredients: Ipriflavone, Calcium D-Glucarate, DIM (Diindolylmethane), Dong Quai, Chaste Tree Fruit, Atractylodes Root

People Also Ask

Do supplements really work?

If you already get enough vitamins and minerals from your diet, then a supplement might not have much of an effect on you. Supplements are an excellent way to round out your nutrients if you’re concerned that you’re not getting enough. For example, vegans may want to take vitamin B12 because it only comes from meat, fish and dairy.

How long does it take to see results?

For many supplements, you can start to see results within around one to two months. Keep in mind that everyone’s body is different, though and it may take you a longer (or shorter) amount of time than it does for others.

Can I take multiple supplements together?

In some cases you can take more than one supplement at a time. But you might end up taking too much of certain vitamins and minerals (yes, there is such a thing as too much), so check the levels of nutrients in each supplement to avoid doubling up.

Can women’s supplements replace a healthy diet?

Unfortunately, taking supplements doesn’t mean you can ditch fruits and vegetables forever. Supplements are intended to add to your diet, not replace it. The best way to get all your vitamins and minerals is always from real foods, but supplements can help you reach the recommended amount of nutrients.

Are there any side effects to women’s supplements?

Some supplements can interact with other medications, which is one reason why you should discuss any potential supplements with your doctor. Not all supplements have been tested on pregnant or nursing women, either, so it’s best for those people to avoid them (unless they’re recommended by your physician, like prenatal vitamins, for instance).

Can supplements help with weight loss?

If you want to lose weight, you should try a supplement that’s specifically intended for that purpose. Be sure to check with your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you to take.

