Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best travel kit for men caters to your every need. Are you a lad with sensitive skin that breaks out from harsh chemicals? You’ll need a travel kit that uses nourishing ingredients and protects skin and hair from stressors.

Some guys have a basic grooming routine, and their travel kit may be lightweight set with five to six products, while others may have a morning and nighttime skincare routine with extra products for styling hair, mouth hygiene, grooming their beard, and moisturizing skin. Not to mention all the little extras you’ll want to sneak into your travel kit, like an eye mask, earplugs, and more.

There are many pre-made travel kits from reputable brands, so we’ve scoured the shelves at popular stores and spoken to travel experts to round up the best travel kits for men so you can travel in comfort and style.

Essentials Travel Set is the only travel kit men need. You can be on your way and out the door in 30 seconds or less with all the TSA-approved grooming essentials you need to stay clean on your next trip. In the set, you’ll find Blu Atlas’s naturally derived formulas full of hair and skin-supporting ingredients.

What’s in the Essentials Travel Set? Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner (3 oz) bottles gently cleanse your hair and scalp and add the right moisture level to reduce frizz, damage, and dryness. Blu Atlas Body Wash (3 oz) gets you nice and clean from head to toe with a richly foaming liquid with nourishing ingredients to ensure your skin stays hydrated. Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer (1 oz) is a game-changer for your face and ensures your face stays hydrated and healthy throughout the day.

Anthony’s Basic Travel Size Set is a three-in-one system that targets men’s essential grooming needs. The products cover basic hygiene needs like cleansing, but the set lacks a body or face lotion.

Glycolic Facial Cleanser (3.4 oz) exfoliates the face and is the first step in a facial skincare routine. The mini Exfoliating + Cleansing Bar is a full-body bar soap that removes excess oil and grime, which you can use on your face and body. Invigorating Rush Hair + Body Wash (3.4 oz) is a 2-in-1 product that can be used all over the body safely to remove sweat and grime from a busy day.

What’s better than hotel soap? A travel-friendly kit that gets you (and keeps you) clean with a fresh, relaxing scent. Oars+Alps Travel Kit is a 5-set bundle with a water-resistant pouch, 3.4 oz shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and a 2.6 oz aluminum-free deodorant.

This one small toiletry bag is the perfect kit for your morning and evening grooming rituals and gives you the confidence of a man who doesn’t have to use cheap hotel soaps and cleansers.

Are you a busy man that’s always on the go? Then, you might need a travel kit for men that has more than just the basics. Jack Black’s Jetsetter pack is loaded with essentials to keep you groomed and feeling fabulous.

You’ll find a travel bag, deodorant, face wash, moisturizer, pre-shave beard conditioner, and 2-in-1 hair and body wash in the set. Jack Black’s products are made with effective natural ingredients and are TSA-compliant.

Don’t overlook your beard when it comes time to take that yearly vacation. Travel kits like the Every Man Jack Shave Travel Pouch can help you keep your beard in tip-top condition while you soak in the sights on your next trip.

The shave set comes with the brand’s Shave Cream and Face Lotion in the natural menthol scent. Both are 2 oz and TSA-compliant sizes, making them an easy choice to add to your toiletry bag.

Hitting the tropics on your next vacation with the fam? You’ll need a travel kit that contains serious sun protection. Dune’s The Jetsetter Gelly Pack contains TSA-friendly Suncare Gel for the face, Suncare Gel for the body, and a gentle aloe vera gel to soothe skin after a burn.

The Gelly Pack is a derm-tested and approved kit that keeps skin safe while offering moisture and comfort. The sunscreen formula won’t clog pores, a main concern for many sunscreens, and is the perfect size to squeeze into your toiletry bag.

Each TSA-compliant product in this travel kit is the perfect solution for men who struggle to stick to a skincare routine while traveling. The travel set contains four face masks, face cleanser, serum, and moisturizer, ensuring the skin stays supple and healthy.

Jaxon Lane’s travel kit is the perfect option for men who want to stay on top of their skincare routine but don’t have time to build a kit themself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a dopp kit?

A dopp kit is a travel bag designed to hold toiletries and is generally made from leather or cloth materials. The term dopp kit is used in America to refer to a travel toiletry set.

How do men pack toiletries for travel?

The easiest way to pack toiletries for travel is to have a travel kit on hand that is packed and ready to go. Fill the kit with TSA-friendly products that suit your grooming needs.

Building a travel toiletry bag takes a few steps. First, consider your morning and evening grooming routine. Write down any items you use and then add them to your travel kit.

Here are the standard grooming products most guys use:

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss

Body wash or bar soap

Face moisturizer

Sunscreen (with SPF 30 or higher)

You can include other items in a dopp kit, like pain relievers, Q-tips, band-aids, and anything you use regularly, like medications. A travel kit for men should include grooming essentials and any other products (like medications) that make it easy to grab and go and have everything you need to be comfortable and clean.