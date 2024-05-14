Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I thrive in the spring and summer months. Warm sunny weather inspires me to spend as much time as possible in the great outdoors. My favorite time of the year also encourages me to play around with my style more. While I’m notorious for rocking cozier options during the winter, I live for slinky tops and compression bodysuits that don’t always require a bra. Now that my favorite time of the year is here, I need to stock up on double-sided tape to prevent nip slips.

Related: I'm Trying The $12 'Go-To' Joggers Reviewers Call an 'Absolute Total Bargain' It doesn’t matter whether it’s spring, summer, fall or winter — everyone needs a good pair of joggers! Especially during transitional weather when we don’t know quite what to wear, joggers are a staple garment that you can wear everywhere from the grocery store to the gym. But if you haven’t found a pair that […]

More than 30,000 shoppers purchased the Voch Gala Body & Lingerie Tape in the past month, confirming my decision to snag these. The shopper-approved tape comes with 100 stripes to keep clothing secure without the chaos of potential nip slips. The tape has an adhesive strong enough to secure delicate clothing items but a gentle, hypoallergenic formula to prevent irritation and breakouts. This tape prevents lumpy marks and potential damage from clothes pins. Best of all? The tape doesn’t leave any reside on clothing upon removal.

Get the Voch Gala Body & Lingerie Tape for just $7 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

I purchased several slinky tops with cowl necklines. The tape will prevent the lightweight fabric from moving around. Plus, it also works on lingerie, swimwear, dresses and more. The tape comes with a clear, discreet design so no one will even notice you’re wearing it.

Amazon customer reviews solidified my decision to snag this double-sided tape. “These were easy to apply and had great staying power,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They were invisible on the skin and on fabric. They held my dress in place until I removed them. They were easy to remove, and I didn’t have any skin irritations or problems while wearing them or after I removed them. I love the fact that there are so many in the pack at a great price. I would highly recommend them.”

Another customer agreed. “I really recommend buying this product,” they began. “I came upon these and decided to buy them and I’m glad I did. These work really well for me. Even when I was sweaty it kept the fabric stuck to my skin. Another thing I like about this product is you can use these for years as they come with 100 strips. I am definitely buying these again when I run out.”

If you’re anything like me and plan to wear slinky tops and dresses this summer, be sure to stock up on double-sided tape to prevent nip slips. This bestselling option has rave reviews from savvy Amazon shoppers. Best of all? It’s on sale for just $7!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Voch Gala Body & Lingerie Tape for just $7 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.