Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have zero complaints about summer — really! I love every little detail of this time of year, from the sunshine and the heat to the carefree vibes. Well, okay, I take it back . . . I have one small strife when it comes to my summer grooming routine. Shaving is such a pain, especially when it comes to the bikini line.

Now, I know I’m not required to shave. It’s a choice I make that helps me feel more confident in myself. After years of struggling with ingrown hairs and irritating bumps along my bikini line, I made the leap to get laser hair removal. This was the absolute best solution to my body hair woes, though I also understand that not everyone can afford the treatment. Luckily, according to Amazon shoppers, the Olov Bikini Trimmer is the ultimate alternative for keeping the area baby smooth and bump-free all summer and beyond — and now’s the best time to buy because it’s currently 54% off!

Get the Olov Bikini Trimmer for $27 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.



Over 15,000 Amazon customers say the Olov Bikini Trimmer is one of best trimmers available, not just because of the silky results, but also due to smart details that other models lack. Most importantly, it’s constructed with safety top of mind. The sharp (yet soft) ceramic blade won’t nick skin thanks to the protective guard that acts as a barrier between your skin. Along with this safe design, the rounded head allows you to more accurately glide along hard to reach areas, like the bikini line. These two aspects make for the closest possible shave in the shortest amount of time.

Beyond the safety features, this trimmer is nearly silent and waterproof! Dermatologists recommend that you shave or trim on moist skin, so the handy waterproof design allows you to get every corner and crevice while you’re showering. Plus, since it makes minimal noise you won’t have to worry about waking up your significant other if you happen to be trimming late at night or early in the morning.

Out of all the smart elements, though, shoppers rave the most about the battery life. “Since I got this a month ago I haven’t needed to charge it,” one happy shopper reports. “Other trimmers I’ve had died pretty fast. I’ll definitely repurchase if this one break or wears out — but I have a feeling it won’t!”

And, if you’re not totally convinced, you’ll be happy to know that this works for more than just the bikini line. Reviewers also mention that they love the results they got when they used it on their neck, face, or arms. Truly, multitasking at its finest.

Be sure to add this to your cart before we enter the throes of summer, (and, you know, before the sale ends) so you can feel comfortable and confident on every beach vacation or pool day!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Olov Bikini Trimmer for $27 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.