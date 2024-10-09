Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever noticed how people geek out about French skincare? Every time I’m in France I feel the need to head to the local pharmacy and stock up on all the skincare products — especially Bioderma. This beloved French brand has gained a cult-following due to their effective yet gentle cleansers that prioritize the health of sensitive skin. Luckily, you don’t have to travel to France to get your hands on the beloved products.

There are only a few hours left until Amazon’s October Prime Day is over. Trust Us, you’ll want to stock up on our Bioderma favorites while they’re up to 30% off. What are you waiting for? Time’s a-ticking!

This award-winning micellar water erases all traces of makeup and was basically made for the lazy girls. Just wet your cotton round and glide it along your face for a solid cleanse. This cleanser also picks up dirt, pollution and other pore-clogging debris. There’s no excuse not to go to sleep with a fresh face when you have this!

On sale for $13 (originally $19)!

Two words: double cleanse. If you want a more thorough cleanse, start with this effective oil. Along with melting makeup, it restores the skin barrier and infuses it with essential moisture so skin doesn’t feel dry or tight.

On sale for $15 (originally $22)!

Those with oily or combination skin will adore this foaming gel cleanser that offers a lush lather and relaxing deep clean. Instead of leaving your skin dry, shoppers say their complexion maintains a soft bounciness after using this cleanser. That’s the magic of French skincare!

On sale for $15 (originally $22)!

You know how some makeup wipes can burn your skin? That will never happen with these. Because they’re soaked with Bioderma’s fan-favorite micellar water, they’re incredibly gentle and soothe your complexion. BRB we’re stocking up on these while they’re under $10!

On sale for $8 (originally $12)!

Struggle with enlarged pores? This lightweight cream greatly reduces the look of large pores and curbs oil production. Refined skin texture and boosted confidence, awaits!

On sale for $18 (originally $26)!

Keep the dry skin blues away with this hyaluronic acid serum. Just two pumps is all it takes to flood your skin with moisture. This serum keeps skin soft, moisturized and comfortable for 24 hours.

On sale for $24 (originally $35)!

Defend your skin against external aggressors, like pollution, with this all-in-one serum that protects and enhances skin. A mix of peptides, antioxidants and polyphenols are the superhero ingredients in this serum that’s a whopping 30% off.

On sale for $27 (originally $38)!

