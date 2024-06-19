Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Developing a skincare routine takes patience. In today’s day and age, many of Us want immediate results after incorporating a new product into our regimen. Injectibles like Botox and surgeries like facelifts are popular methods to achieve radiant skin in little to no time. Thankfully, there are new tools that make transformative changes to sagging, puffy skin without going under the knife or the needle.

The Biorepublic Firming Facelift Magic Moss Serum is a nourishing serum. It strengthens skin cells to reduce signs of aging and deliver a radiant glow. Moss is a key ingredient that hydrates the skin and combats environmental damage. For beauty enthusiasts with dry skin, this may be an ideal addition to your skincare arsenal. It nourishes rough and chapped skin and soothes skin discomfort.

Get the BioRepublic Firming Facelift Magic Moss Serum at Salon Centric!

Wondering how it works? Moss, tripeptide and hyaluronic acid work together to strengthen the skin’s cells from the inside out while boosting moisture retention. For best results, apply one to two pumps of the serum onto freshly washed and dried skin on the face, neck and decollete twice daily.

According to BioRepublic shoppers, this serum is a skincare essential. “[I] really love the texture of this product,” one five-star shopper raved. “[It] feels nice on the skin, [it’s] not sticky like other serums, and provides just enough moisture and even a little glow.” Another reviewer agreed. “I use this serum before applying my makeup because it’s so light on the skin but still does a great job for smooth but firm skin.”

Want to unlock naturally radiant skin without going under the knife or needle? BioRepublic’s Firming Facelift Magic Moss Serum strengthens skin from the inside out and boosts moisture. Add the nourishing serum to your skincare routine ASAP!

