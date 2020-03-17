These Elevated Birkenstocks Perfectly Combine Fashion and Function

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s safe to say that Birkenstocks once catered to a niche market. They were at the forefront of hippie culture, associated with music festivals and peace signs — but have since become a staple sandal. Style-setters and celebrities alike have embraced this comfortable shoe, and actually made them trendy and fashionable!

And the brand itself has definitely noticed their massive rise in popularity. They’ve taken it upon themselves to upgrade their sandals and make the styles even cuter — and we are obviously into it. This latest rose-colored pair is our latest obsession, and we can’t wait to start rocking them in the summer!

Simply put, we can’t get over how much we love this rusted pink version of the classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal. They have the same comfortable design features that you can expect from the brand, but they have subtle details that make them look so on sleek and on trend. The color has a metallic finish to it that creates loads of shine. The classic buckles that run across the top of the foot are larger and oversized, which definitely adds some stylish flair! We also adore how beautifully the gold finish on the buckles contrasts with the rest of the shoe, which truly sets it apart from other options on the market.

This iconic pair of sandals is every bit as comfortable as they’re reported to be. Their sole includes a raised toe bar that’s meant to grip your feet, so that it can naturally follow how your foot moves while walking. This design is actually meant to promote circulation, which is why Birkenstocks are known for being some of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

This leather-lined footbed has a layer of foam in between the lining and the cork sole that adds to their durable wear. It’s the perfect cushiony feel that we all look for in a pair of sandals. You can wear these beauties practically everywhere — and for hours on end! They make a great vacation companion if you’re planning to do a lot of sightseeing, or if you’re just stepping outside for a walk or to run errands. These just might be the ideal summertime shoe, and we can’t wait to get a pair of these Birkenstocks for ourselves!

