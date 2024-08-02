Your account
9 Black-and-White Athletic Outfits Inspired by Meredith Blake From ‘The Parent Trap’

tennis dress
What’s black, white and red ‎ready-to-wear all over? These athletic outfits inspired by Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap — a cinematic villain but a style icon (never forget her black-and-white activewear on that hilarious hike in the woods!). Black and white is a classic combo that you can rock year-round, and the white trim detail is especially trendy right now!

Below are nine looks that achieve this aesthetic, from workouts sets to sport bras. Take these pieces to the tennis court and beyond — you’ll be serving in more ways than one!

Attraco Tennis Dress With Separate Shorts

Was $50You Save 16%
On Sale: $42
Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings

Beyond Yoga leggings
Beyond Yoga
$110.00
Alo Airbrush Streamlined Dress

Alo tennis dress
Alo Yoga
$128.00
Reformation Active Two-Piece Set

Reformation two-piece set
Shopbop
$118.00
Move With You Crop Top

crop top
Amazon
Was $33You Save 21%
On Sale: $26
Gold Hinge Lined Active Dress

active dress
Gold Hinge
$72.00
LSPACE Revel Crop Top and Biker Shorts

LSPACE Revel Short in Black & Cream

Top $92.00
Shorts $99.00
Shapermint Sports Bra

sports bra
Amazon
$26.00
