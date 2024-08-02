Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s black, white and red ‎ready-to-wear all over? These athletic outfits inspired by Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap — a cinematic villain but a style icon (never forget her black-and-white activewear on that hilarious hike in the woods!). Black and white is a classic combo that you can rock year-round, and the white trim detail is especially trendy right now!

Below are nine looks that achieve this aesthetic, from workouts sets to sport bras. Take these pieces to the tennis court and beyond — you’ll be serving in more ways than one!

Attraco Tennis Dress With Separate Shorts

Was $50 You Save 16% On Sale: $42 See It!

Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings

$110.00 See It!

Alo Airbrush Streamlined Dress

$128.00 See It!

Reformation Active Two-Piece Set

$118.00 See It!

Move With You Crop Top

Was $33 You Save 21% On Sale: $26 See It!

Gold Hinge Lined Active Dress

$72.00 See It!

LSPACE Revel Crop Top and Biker Shorts

Top $92.00 See It!

Shorts $99.00 See It!

Shapermint Sports Bra