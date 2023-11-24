Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic rappers to ever grace the microphone. There’s no denying his impact on hip-hop and the entertainment in general. However, the chart-topping emcee is revered for something outside his musical ability and close friendship with BFF Martha Stewart — he’s also known as one of the biggest celebrity stoners.
The award-winning multi-hyphenate recently sent social media into a frenzy after he revealed that he would “give up smoke,” leading many to believe he was parting ways with his persona as a cannabis enthusiast. However, the 52-year-old cleared the air, announcing he would be partnering with Solo Stove to release a smokeless fire pit and merch.
You can snag Tha Doggfather’s collab and more on sale right now as part of Solo Stove’s Black Friday holiday sales. We’ve rounded up the biggest deals below, so read ahead for our top picks!
Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0
This smokeless fire pit features a double-walled design to provide superior airflow and prolong burn time.
Get the Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 for just $225 (originally $300) at Solo Stove!
Solove Stove Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0
Cozy up outside with this portable fire pit. It features an airflow to super-heat air to burn off smoke without leaving a post-fire smell.
Get the Solo Stove Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 for $400 (originally $500) at Solo Stove!
Solo Stove The Snoop Stove – Bonfire 2.0 + Stand Limited Edition
Blaze like Snoop Dogg this holiday season with this limited-edition set. Along with a Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit laser etched in Ash, a stand, a Going Smokeless bucket hat and a custom collab sticker pack.
Get the Snoop Stove Limited Edition for $350 at Solo Stove!
Solo Stove Yukon Fire & Stand 2.0
This smokeless, portable fire pit features a removable ash pan, high-heat ceramic coating and a blend of metallic flakes to reflect the flicker of flames.
Get the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit for $460 (originally $575) at Solo Stove!
Solo Stove Mesa Fire Pit
This tabletop fire pit is perfect for making s’mores.
Get the Mesa Fire Pit for $70 (originally $90) at Solo Stove!
