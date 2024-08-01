I Walked 3 Blister-Free Miles in These Ultra-Comfy Block Heels

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m no stranger to heels. In fact, I’d say I’m a professional at walking in heels. I competed in pageants throughout my teenage years, and I can confidently say I wore heels almost every day from the age of 15 to 18. I would strut around on stage in 5.5-inch stilettos, make public appearances in pumps and even practice my walk at home in wedges.

Needless to say, I’ve worn my fair share of high heels. Many have left my feet completely torn up for weeks, but sometimes I discover an ultra-comfortable pair that makes me feel like superwoman — like the Covet Layla Heels.

Before I get into why these heels are so spectacular, you should know that nude heels are a cornerstone in my wardrobe and a must-have for every woman. It’s a shoe you can always fall back on when you’re unsure of what to wear because they go with any and every outfit. So once you find a style that works for you, you should probably get a few pairs. I always like to have one on deck for any mishaps that may occur!

After exhausting my trusty nude Express heels (R.I.P.), I knew it was time to invest in a new pair, and I’m so glad I found the Layla heels. In recent years I’ve traded in the sharp stiletto styles for designs with block heels. 1. because they’re much easier to walk in, and 2. they are much sturdier. Upon first wear, I knew I made the right decision on the heel. Even with a relatively tall height of 3.9 inches, these don’t get stuck on uneven sidewalks and they ensure I maintain a confident stride as I traipse around New York.

I don’t ever expect heels without a platform to be exceptionally cushiony, though these totally surprised me. The vegan leather sole is lightly padded and offers the perfect amount of cushioning to prevent soreness. Along with the sneaky padding — which prevented any blisters from forming on my soles, mind you — the thin, soft straps rest smoothly along my ankle and toes without digging in.

I’ve worn the Layla Heels out and about a few times this summer, mainly for relaxed dinners and special occasions where I was sitting most of the time. However, these shoes passed the true test when I inadvertently walked three miles in them. I didn’t start my day intending to be in heels for an extended amount of time, it just sort of happened. Luckily, my soles weren’t in agony by the time I arrived home at 10:30 PM.

I wasn’t cursing out my heels or wishing I had packed some standard walking shoes. My feet felt totally normal — comfortable even — when I slipped them off at the end of the night. These really surpassed any comfort test I could’ve put them through, and now I’m adding another pair to my cart.

When I say it’s rare to find shoes that won’t cause an inkling of discomfort, I mean it. Yet the Covet Layla Heels are like a diamond in the rough. If you have a special occasion (like a wedding) coming up, you’ll easily be able to dance the night away. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, and with these, you don’t have to.

