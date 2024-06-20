15 Best Bluemercury Beauty Favorites for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I don’t know about you, but I just love beauty products. Beauty products help us maintain our glow and fight off impurities. One thing about me is I always invest in high-quality products. Why? Because I want to make sure I’m using the right products for my skin to protect it from stress factors.
I know I can always depend on Bluemercury to have luxury and professional beauty supplies. Hey, being a beauty girlie is expensive, to say the least, but you’ve got to treat yourself every once in a while. For all of the hours you put into work, you deserve to treat your skin to a little luxury beauty. I know I always splurge on high-end luxury.
Here are a few of my favorites from my favorite store, Bluemercury:
- Just one application of the Tata Harper Body Oil can leave my skin so glowy.
- Never leave sunscreen out of the picture. The EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 has improved my dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
- The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder has leveled up my makeup routine nicely.
- I like to have an expensive hand soap in my bathroom for guests and myself to feel luxury on our hands. The Molton Brown Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel Hand Wash is just the right product.
- You have to make sure every room in your place smells like heaven. The Aesop Cythera Aromatique Room Spray reminds me that there’s no place like home (my studio apartment).
- I love an expensive cologne that make heads turn. The Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum has notes of tobacco, tonka bean and juniper bean.
- I’m a sucker for candles. This Trudon Abd El Kader Candle screams wilderness thanks to the ginger and woody smell.
- Don’t judge me, but I love applying the Mario Badescu Facial Spray every two hours whenever I’m working from home, just to give my skin that extra glow.
- Whenever I have a small breakout, the Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clearing Wash always clears up my acne.
- I like to set my makeup with the Supergoop! (Re)Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40.
- Every night, I like to wash my face with the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask.
- Every time I get out of the shower, I reach for the OSEA Undaria Collagen Body Lotion to hydrate my skin.
- I like to give my skin red light therapy three times a week using the Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand.
- This Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 doubles as a sunscreen.
- I love the Tom Ford Rose d’amalfi because it smells like actual roses.
Looking for another high-end beauty buy? Check out all of Bluemercury’s bestsellers here!