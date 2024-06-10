Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is quite literally our time to shine. The sun is basically a paid actor in our beauty routine, giving Us a glowy base for our makeup products. We like to keep it simple with skincare this season — SPF, bronzer and blush. No-makeup makeup is easy and effortless!

If you’re looking for the ideal blush and bronzer duo, then we’ve got you covered. Below are five combos that pair perfectly together, just like piña coladas and the pool.

Introducing my newest beauty obsession: Pixi’s On-the-Go Blush and Bronzer! These tinted moisture sticks have gone viral on TikTok, so I was excited to finally try them out for myself. And let me tell you, they live up to the hype!

Each product glides onto my skin like a dream, leaving my complexion with dewy color. I particularly love using these blush and bronzer sticks on top of tinted SPF for an easy sun-kissed glow.

Dibs Desert Island Duo

Another trending beauty product on TikTok? This Desert Island Duo from Dibs Beauty! One side provides a flush blush while the other offers bronze contour. Two-for-one special!

Nars Orgasm Blush and Laguna Bronzer

You can’t go wrong with the cult-classic Orgasm Blush and Laguna Bronzer from Nars. I’ve sampled countless alternatives over the years, and I keep coming back to these powder powerhouses. This mini duo is a game-changer for travel!

Smashbox Halo Sculpt and Glow Face Palette

Blush, bronzer and highlighter all in one! This new face palette from Smashbox solves all my skincare problems.

Iconic London Blurring Cream Blush and Rare Beauty Bronzer Stick

Last but not least is this combo from two different beauty brands: the Iconic London Blurring Blush and the Rare Beauty Bronzer Stick. These two creamy products complement one another beautifully.

