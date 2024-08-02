Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why does everyone from Australia look tan, lean and gorgeous? Maybe it has something to do with the diverse climate and “surf’s up” lifestyle, or it could be because of the country’s beauty products. Australian beauty is finally making its way stateside, and after seeing the before and after pictures, the BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion Duo Pack is at the top of our list of things to try.

While I’m typically skeptical of anti-cellulite lotions, the photos speak for themselves. This powerful cream aims to restore skin’s youthfulness and elasticity all over — whether you’re concerned about saggy arms, stretch marks on your belly, cellulite on your booty or even stubborn jawline skin — quickly tightening and evening out each area, and leaving you feeling your most confident.

Get the BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion Duo Pack (worth $44) for just $41 at BodyBlendz!

This multi-action body lotion does much more than target cellulite, sagging and stretch marks, though. The deeply nourishing formula also leaves skin feeling pillowy soft for 72 hours thanks to a combination of aloe vera, shea butter, avocado oil, glycerin and vitamin E. Despite all of the rich moisturizing ingredients, the cream immediately sinks into the skin and doesn’t leave behind any sort of greasy or heavy feeling.

While many cellulite lotions — and body lotions in general, for that matter — aren’t suitable for the face, this gentle formula can also be used on your face, decolletage and neck to firm and lift as well. This is because BodyBlendz utilizes natural botanical extracts and enzymes like green coffee seed and pineapple to lightly address sagging. The changes you see are gradual and by no means overnight, but you know what they say: Slow and steady wins the race (and prevents irritation!).

Quickly smoothing a dollop onto your skin activates the lotion to start increasing circulation. As this happens, stretch marks and cellulite may begin to disappear for smoother, more even skin.

People who have tried BodyBlendz can’t get enough of the results, and many have said that it helped boost their confidence. “I have been using this product for 2 weeks, and it is a game changer,” one reviewer says. “I have suffered with stretch marks due to my weight gain and this has made me so self conscious, but since using this lotion I am seeing results and my stretch makes are finally fading. I highly recommend.”

Another mentions that this is the only “anti-cellulite” cream that has worked for her. “I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, and this is the first cream that actually helped my skin tighten and snap back after weight loss. I cannot recommend it enough,” she says.

You could spend hours at the beach to look like an Aussie, or you could slather on some BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion! What are you waiting for? Time to click “add to cart” and grab this duo at a deal!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion Duo Pack (worth $44) for just $41 at BodyBlendz!