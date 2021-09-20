5 Dreamy Date Night Dresses for Fall From Boohoo

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Love is in the air this autumn, and cuffing season is right around the corner. You know what that means: time to dress up for date night! We love an excuse to wear a flirty frock out on the town, but finding the right dress for the occasion can be an ordeal. There’s a reason all those rom-com montages feature a woman trying on countless clothes before picking a winner (think 27 Dresses minus all the weddings).

The perfect date night look should make you feel like the protagonist in your own movie. We’re all about that main character energy! But fall brings the additional challenge of unpredictable weather — it’s not hot enough to pull off a sundress, and it’s also not quite cold enough to load up on layers. Don’t worry, this story has a happy ending: We found five dream dresses for your next night out that are all under $27. You can rock these romantic looks from boohoo all season long. They had us at hello!

This Satin Wrap Dress

Roses are red, this dress is blue… Keep it classy with this stunning satin wrap dress inspired by DVF. The iconic cut cinches your waist and accentuates your figure in the most sophisticated way. You could even wear this versatile midi dress to a work function or wedding!

Get the Satin Wrap Detail Midi Skater Dress for just $24 (originally $60) at boohoo for a limited time!

This Satin Slip Dress

Your date will be speechless when you show up in this sultry slip dress! With nine beautiful jewel tones to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding a shade that suits you. Designed for a flattering fit, this mini dress features a drapey cowl neckline and ruched side detailing. This style is super trendy right now, so stay fashion-forward with boohoo’s strappy satin number.

Get the Florence Satin Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress for $22 (originally $56) from boohoo for a limited time!

This Chiffon V-Neck Dress

We know Valentine’s Day is far off, but we already have our date night dress ready. This flowy chiffon frock comes in red, black and pink — pretty perfect for a romantic dinner if you ask Us. We’re smitten with the bell sleeves, V-neck cut and subtle dotted details. This lightweight mini dress is a contemporary classic!

Get the Dobby Chiffon Wide Sleeve Skater Dress for $24 (originally $60) from boohoo for a limited time!

This Floral Tiered Dress

If you’re looking for a bit more edge with your evening attire, try this floral high-neck mini dress. It’s a lovely patterned piece you can take from day to night. Rock this tiered dress with a pair of black over-the-knee boots or tights and heeled booties.

Get the High Neck Floral Tiered Skater Dress for $26 (originally $64) from boohoo for a limited time!

This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress

Bring on sweater weather! This off-the-shoulder wrap dress was made to be worn in the fall — it’s cozy and chic at the same time. Turn heads in this magical midi dress — featuring a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves and a tie waist.

Get the Off the Shoulder Wrap Midi Dress for $22 (originally $56) from boohoo for a limited time!

