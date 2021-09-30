Trick-or-Treat Yourself With These Cute Halloween Costumes From Boohoo

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Halloween is only one month away! Ever since we were kids, this has always been one of our favorite holidays. Free candy, fall vibes and fun costumes? Sign Us up. Even if you’ve outgrown trick-or-treating, you’re never too old to dress up for Halloween. This is the one night a year when you can go all out — outrageous makeup, wild accessories, edgy ensembles. It’s basically the Met Gala for those of us who didn’t get an invite.

But unlike our childhood when we would happily throw a sheet over our heads and call ourselves a ghost, these days we prefer to wear a Halloween costume that’s actually flattering. Whether you like to go the whimsical or witchy route, we found four ‘fits from boohoo (plus one for your dog!) that will seriously slay. Don’t miss these scary good deals!

Skeleton Jumpsuit

As Maren Morris says, “If the bones are good, the rest don’t matter.” This black-and-white bodysuit from boohoo is a little bit spooky and a little bit (pumpkin) spicy. Take this Halloween costume to the next level by painting your face like a skull. We’re dead for this look.

Get the Halloween Skeleton Jumpsuit for just $16 (originally $40) at boohoo for a limited time!

Union Jack Mini Dress

Spice up your life with this Union Jack mini dress that would make Ginger Spice proud. Pair this costume with red pumps to really turn up the heat. And for the full Spice Girls look, coordinate with four friends for the ultimate ‘90s girl group costume — the Baby, Posh, Sporty and Scary outfits are also available on boohoo.

Get the Halloween Union Jack Mini Dress for just $24 at boohoo for a limited time!

Red Vinyl Catsuit

Oops…you did it again. Channel pop princess Britney Spears with this iconic red vinyl catsuit reminiscent of her music video from 2000. We love a Y2K throwback.

Get the Halloween Vinyl Catsuit for just $20 (originally $50) at boohoo for a limited time!

Cut-Out Catsuit

Keep it colorful with this cut-out catsuit that comes in pink, red, yellow, blue and green. For a fun group costume, you could go as a box of crayons or all five Power Rangers.

Get the Halloween Cut-Out Detail Catsuit for just $50 at boohoo for a limited time!

Pet Pirate Costume

Shiver me timbers! Let your pup steal the show on Halloween with this precious pet pirate costume, featuring a bodysuit and hat. We ship it.

Get the Halloween Pet Pirate Outfit for just $10 (originally $24) at boohoo for a limited time!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!