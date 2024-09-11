9 Brand-New Beauty Products That Will Give Your Glam a Glow-Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If it weren’t for reviews, recommendations or referrals, I would never know which beauty products to buy. There are way too many options out there! It’s overwhelming. I rely on trusted tips to steer me in the right direction.

As a beauty editor, I’ve been lucky enough to try a wide selection of product samples, from hair tools to hyaluronic acid serums. And just in time for fall, there are a bunch of brand-new beauty essentials on the market that I already adore! Keep scrolling to shop these nine staples (including Kourtney Kardashian‘s Lemme Glow Lollipops!).

Makeup For Ever Waterproof Lip Liner

Makeup For Ever’s iconic lip liner is now available in waterproof form! This new formula is smudge-proof and long-lasting for all-day wear. Ever since I discovered the cult-favorite Wherever Walnut color, this nude shade has become my go-to lip liner (Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber and Paige DeSorbo are all fans!).

Osea Undaria Algae Body Wash

Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Oil is a staple in my shower routine, so I was thrilled to try the brand’s new body wash! Featuring aloe, seaweed and an oil blend, this nourishing cleanser leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. And the citrus scent is light and refreshing!

T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit

Want the sky’s-the-limit perks of the Dyson Airwrap without the sky-high price? Then try this Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit from industry-favorite haircare brand T3! Complete with styling attachments that eliminate heat damage, this multi-purpose tool delivers bouncy blowouts and long-lasting curls.

Laneige Divine Lip Duo

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with this Laneige lip balm bundle! This limited-edition duo set includes the Lip Glowy Balm in Candy Cane and a mini Lip Sleeping Mask in Peppermint (my favorite flavor!). Pucker up!

Naked Sundays BeautyScreen Peptide Foundation Tint SPF50

Sunscreen with a skin tint? Sign Us up! Available in 13 different shades, this lightweight foundation features SPF50, zinc, peptides and antioxidants that protect against UV rays.

Lemme Glow Beauty Lollipops

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Lemme vitamin gummies repeatedly sell out. Now, you can get your daily dose of wellness in the form of candy! These Lemme Glow Beauty Lollipops provide a burst of collagen and vitamin C without any sugar or gluten! I’m a sucker for sweet skincare, and these watermelon-flavored lollipops are so tasty.

Mane It’s Giving Body Hot Round Brush

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin launched her own line of hair products, which includes this hot thermal round brush. Whether you want loose waves, styled bangs or voluminous roots, this hair tool will get the job done.

Charlotte Tilbury Foundation Stick

Glide on creamy color with this hydrating foundation stick from Charlotte Tilbury! This buildable formula glides onto your skin for a soft-focus, sheer glow.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum

The newest fragrance in the Gucci Flora line is this Gorgeous Orchid gourmand perfume. With notes of warm vanilla and florals, this scent is intoxicating!