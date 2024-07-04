Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a love-hate relationship with waves in the summer — love ocean waves, hate heat waves. As soon as that humidity hits, I melt into a puddle! Not a pretty sight. I just returned from a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, and I could barely step outside without transforming into a sticky, sweaty mess (to be fair, the temperature was over 100 degrees!).

When the weather is this warm, I can only wear breezy dresses that allow for extra air flow. No pants or pencil skirts for me!

As a commerce editor and content creator, I’ve tried tons of summer styles from Amazon. If you want to beat the heat without breaking the bank, then shop my favorite frocks under $50!

Gingham Smocked Maxi Dress

This gingham maxi dress just saved me in the desert! Lightweight and flowy (but not see-through!), this smocked sundress drapes like a dream. Plus, it comes with pockets! My sister has luxury taste, and she had no idea that this affordable frock was from Amazon.

Was $31 You Save 10% On Sale: $28 See It!

Tie-Front Maxi Dress

This breathable maxi dress kept me cool in the bright Arizona sun! The tie-front details are so trendy right now. Take this dress from day to night!

$19.00 See It!

Boho Long-Sleeve Midi Dress

Shoppers say that this boho maxi dress is “lightweight, vibrant and great for summer.” Rare for a long-sleeve look!

$37.00 See It!

Heathyoga Tennis Dress

Serve up style in this stretchy, sweat-wicking athletic dress. Complete with a built-in bra and shorts and a sexy open back, this fitness frock is bound to turn heads on the tennis court.

$40.00 See It!

Ruffle Maxi Dress

According to reviews, this lightweight maxi dress is perfect for summer! Designed with a smocked bodice, tie straps and a ruffle hem, this frock is feminine and flattering.

Was $64 You Save 27% On Sale: $47 See It!

Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets

Go from lounging in the backyard to laying at the beach in this comfy maxi dress. The pockets are an added bonus!

Was $43 You Save 42% On Sale: $25 See It!

Satin Strapless Maxi Dress

It’s summer wedding season! Dance the night away in this silky-smooth strapless maxi dress that fits like a glove.

$52.00 See It!

Flowy Maxi Dress

Reviewers rave that this patterned maxi dress is cute and flowy for summer. Big fan of the boho vibes!

$36.00 See It!

Belted Wrap Dress

Need a modest dress for services or a summer shower? This belted wrap dress is flowy and classy.

Was $61 You Save 21% On Sale: $48 See It!

Puff-Sleeve Oversized Shirt Dress

I own this oversized shirt dress, and I am absolutely obsessed! Billowy and breathable, this puff-sleeve dress delivers a high-end look at a low price.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$30.00 See It!

Pom-Pom Tiered Maxi Dress

This lavender gingham dress is just darling! From the pom-pom tie straps to the tiered skirt, this lightweight look is Charleston-chic.