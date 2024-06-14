Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Date night is our favorite night of the week, especially during the summer. What better way to bask in the beautiful weather than getting all glammed up for a night out — without the heavy winter coats? We enjoy romantic dates. However, we can’t deny the ever-present challenge of figuring out what to do, and more importantly, what to wear.

No matter what pops up on the date night calendar, we want to look our absolute best. Adding new items to our shopping carts ahead of every night out can be expensive. That’s where subscription-based clothing rental services like Nuuly come in handy — especially for big Broadway outings, which you can snag on TodayTix!

Get a Nuuly subscription for just $98 a month and click here to learn more about TodayTix!

For $98 a month, members can rent up to six items from more than 400 brands. Best of all? Nuuly has over 19,000 curated styles for you to enjoy no matter your personal style. From minimalist-inspired rich mom pieces to colorful Bohemian styles, there’s something for everyone on Nuuly. Luxurious gowns are ideal options for lavish dinner parties. Comfy chic maxi dresses are top contenders for casual outdoor dates. The pieces range from petite to 5X, plus maternity.

We’ve uncovered a budget-friendly way to secure date night looks, so it’s time to figure out exactly where you’ll be heading. Do you enjoy musicals? Perhaps you’d like to explore the arts a bit more. This is the perfect opportunity to snag tickets to a Broadway show. Best of all? You can get as glam or as casual as you’d like.

Get a Nuuly subscription for just $98 a month and click here to learn more about TodayTix!

From classics like Wicked and Hamilton to newly-released hits Stereophonic and Hell’s Kitchen, there are so many great shows to see this summer, and you can find out all about them on TodayTix. The ticketing app provides all of the need-to-know info about theatre tickets in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney and more!

Navigating TodayTix is a breeze. Are you a fan of a specific genre? Search through categories like family, comedy and opera. Perhaps you’re curious about which shows have A-list leads. Just select “Stars on Stage” and you’ll get a list of celebrities starring in live Broadway plays and musicals. There’s even an option to check out live music and concerts.

Looking to secure Broadway tickets for your next date night? We’ve got you covered! Use code USWEEKLYTT10 for $10 off a minimum order of $250. Eligible for first-time purchasers only and excludes gift cards.

If you need fashion inspo for a Broadway date night, scroll ahead! We’ve rounded up a list of stunning date-night looks you wear to a Broadway show.

ASTR The Label Flutter Sleeve Midsummer Dress

This dreamy, coquette-inspired dress is perfect for romantic shows like The Notebook and & Juliet. This stunning maxi dress has a chic floral print design, whimsical tiered pleats and a thigh-high slit.

Anthropologie Scoop-Neck Midi Sweater Dress



Love a colorful moment? This bold maxi is so rich and vibrant, you’ll glisten just like Genie’s lamp in Aladdin and look like you’re ready to “ease on down the road” in The Wiz!

Maeve by Anthropologie The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers

Broadway theatres can get a little chilly every now and then. These pleated wide-leg trousers are a great option for fashionistas heading to shows like Home and Hell’s Kitchen!

AFRM Heiress Ruffle Maxi Dress

Get prepared, because you’ll get tons of compliments on this eye-catching maxi dress. The tank-style dress has a chic rosette at the collar and features ruffle tiers and a side slit, making it a revenge-worthy dress to wear to Death Becomes Her.

Simon Miller Lure Linen Top

You’ll want to turn into a “Dancing Machine” at MJ The Musical in this ‘70s-inspired cutout halter top!

Organza Printed V-Neck Maxi Dress

Take a walk on the wild side with this animal print maxi. Get ready to enjoy a night out with Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and the rest of the gang from The Lion King!

Mimi Satin Trousers

Everyone will know you’re team Elphaba when you show up to see Wicked in these satin trousers!

Checkered Sweater Vest

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Grab your besties for a couple’s night out to see Merrily We Roll Along. You’ll look like you deserve to be on stage in this checkered vest!