Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everyone knows at least one person who refuses to start their day without a hot cup of coffee or tea. You know, the friend or colleague who urges everyone not to talk to them until they’ve had their first cup. The soothing boost of energy keeps Us charged up throughout the day, however, there’s nothing like the relief of finding the one mug that makes Us savor each sip.

Viral water bottle wars ragged on social media in 2023 as ordinary shoppers, influencers and even celebrities pledged allegiance to brands. Insulated bottles, tumblers and cups became trendy accessories no one wanted to be caught without. BrüMate was one of the trendy brands that reigned supreme during the social media showdown, and the brand didn’t stop there.

Get the Müv starting at just $33 at BrüMate!

Known for leakproof and insulated drinkware, BrüMate recently released Müv, a coffee mug that shoppers are calling the Stanley of coffee mugs. Müv has so many unique features that set it apart from others. It has patented BevLOck technology to prevent spills and triple insulation. That means cold beverages will stay cool for 24+ hours and hot ones will last for 6+ hours. The mug comes with a magnetic closure to keep the lid on while you sip. Plus, it comes in 15, 25, and 35 ounces.

The swoon-worthy details continue! Müv has an OctaLock thread system that allows for 8 different sipping positions. Plus, it comes with a wide-mouth drink opening and removable silicone sleeves to protect against drops and dings.

There’s nothing like sipping on a hot tea or coffee to start the day. Whether you’re looking to snag a new mug or gift one for the hot beverage enthusiast, you’ll be glad you checked out Müv.

