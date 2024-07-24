Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We like our fashion how we like our food — the more butter, the better! And since butter yellow is the standout shade of summer, we’re rocking this pale pastel on repeat. It’s a cheerful color yet that won’t make you feel like you’re Big Bird or a neon highlighter.

Below are 17 butter yellow styles that will brighten up your closet. These looks will be the bread and butter of your summer wardrobe!

Ruffle Halter Maxi Dress

The ruffled design of this halter maxi dress is so trendy right now!

$51.00 See It!

Two-Piece Soft Shorts Set

This two-piece shorts set is so cute and comfy! Perfect for the pool as a cover-up.

$39.00 See It!

Abercrombie Curve Love Tailored Shorts

Specifically designed with additional room throughout the hips and thighs for curve-hugging comfort, these high-rise shorts fit like a glove. No waist gap!

Was $70 You Save 14% On Sale: $60 See It!

Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

Keep it cozy in this oversized crewneck sweatshirt!

Was $39 You Save 36% On Sale: $25 See It!

Free People Bonita Midi Dress

Business in the front, party in the back! This open-back midi dress is flirty and feminine.

$108.00 See It!

Reformation Cable Cardigan

Take this classic cardigan from summer straight into the fall!

$148.00 See It!

Free People Drop-Waist Midi Dress

Mellow yellow! We love this drop-waist midi dress from Free People.

$78.00 See It!

Daily Drills Poplin Button-Down Top

Earn your stripes in this preppy poplin button-down top from Daily Drills!

$115.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Cutout Strapless Dress

Ditch the sleeves and stick with this cutout strapless dress from Petal & Pup! Dreamy for date night.

$79.00 See It!

Two-Piece Shorts Set

This two-piece shorts set feels like a Free People find but for a fraction of the cost!

$40.00 See It!

Abercrombie Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

This satin dress is slim-fitting, stretchy and on sale!

Was $130 You Save 23% On Sale: $100 See It!

Reoria Double-Lined Crop Top

Team this flattering crop top with high-waisted jeans or a skirt for an easy OOTD.

$23.00 See It!

Lulus Tulle Mini Dress

Pretend you’re a princess in this whimsical tulle mini dress. So fun for homecoming or a birthday party!

Was $88 You Save 20% On Sale: $70 See It!

Two-Piece Loungewear Set

Get ready for sweater weather with this two-piece loungewear set!

Was $60 You Save 17% On Sale: $50 See It!

Boho Backless Breezy Sundress

Handle the heat in this breezy boho sundress!

Was $40 You Save 35% On Sale: $26 See It!

Lulus Yellow Striped Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts are trending this summer as streetwear, so add a splash of color to your summer style with these two-toned striped shorts!

$39.00 See It!

Y2K Florette Ruched Skirt Set

This Y2K ruched skirt set is a Gen Z hidden gem!