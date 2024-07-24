Your account
Butter Yellow! We Can’t Get Enough of This Sunny Shade for Summer

butter yellow styles
Amazon

We like our fashion how we like our food — the more butter, the better! And since butter yellow is the standout shade of summer, we’re rocking this pale pastel on repeat. It’s a cheerful color yet that won’t make you feel like you’re Big Bird or a neon highlighter.

Below are 17 butter yellow styles that will brighten up your closet. These looks will be the bread and butter of your summer wardrobe!

Ruffle Halter Maxi Dress

ruffle maxi dress
Amazon

The ruffled design of this halter maxi dress is so trendy right now!

$51.00
Two-Piece Soft Shorts Set

two-piece shorts set
Amazon

This two-piece shorts set is so cute and comfy! Perfect for the pool as a cover-up.

$39.00
Abercrombie Curve Love Tailored Shorts

model 2

Specifically designed with additional room throughout the hips and thighs for curve-hugging comfort, these high-rise shorts fit like a glove. No waist gap!

Was $70You Save 14%
On Sale: $60
Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

oversized crewneck
Amazon

Keep it cozy in this oversized crewneck sweatshirt!

Was $39You Save 36%
On Sale: $25
Free People Bonita Midi Dress

Free People midi dress
Nordstrom

Business in the front, party in the back! This open-back midi dress is flirty and feminine.

$108.00
Reformation Cable Cardigan

Reformation cardigan
Reformation

Take this classic cardigan from summer straight into the fall!

$148.00
Free People Drop-Waist Midi Dress

Free People dress
Free People

Mellow yellow! We love this drop-waist midi dress from Free People.

$78.00
Daily Drills Poplin Button-Down Top

Daily Drills button-down
Dailly Drills

Earn your stripes in this preppy poplin button-down top from Daily Drills!

$115.00
Petal & Pup Cutout Strapless Dress

cutout strapless dress
Nordstrom

Ditch the sleeves and stick with this cutout strapless dress from Petal & Pup! Dreamy for date night.

$79.00
Two-Piece Shorts Set

two-piece shorts set
Amazon

This two-piece shorts set feels like a Free People find but for a fraction of the cost!

$40.00
Abercrombie Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

model 1

This satin dress is slim-fitting, stretchy and on sale!

Was $130You Save 23%
On Sale: $100
Reoria Double-Lined Crop Top

crop top
Amazon

Team this flattering crop top with high-waisted jeans or a skirt for an easy OOTD.

$23.00
Lulus Tulle Mini Dress

tulle mini dress
Lulus

Pretend you’re a princess in this whimsical tulle mini dress. So fun for homecoming or a birthday party!

Was $88You Save 20%
On Sale: $70
Two-Piece Loungewear Set

loungewear set
Amazon

Get ready for sweater weather with this two-piece loungewear set!

Was $60You Save 17%
On Sale: $50
Boho Backless Breezy Sundress

backless sundress
Amazon

Handle the heat in this breezy boho sundress!

Was $40You Save 35%
On Sale: $26
Lulus Yellow Striped Boxer Shorts

boxer shorts
Lulus

Boxer shorts are trending this summer as streetwear, so add a splash of color to your summer style with these two-toned striped shorts!

$39.00
Y2K Florette Ruched Skirt Set

florette skirt set
Amazon

This Y2K ruched skirt set is a Gen Z hidden gem!

$24.00
