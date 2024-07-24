Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We like our fashion how we like our food — the more butter, the better! And since butter yellow is the standout shade of summer, we’re rocking this pale pastel on repeat. It’s a cheerful color yet that won’t make you feel like you’re Big Bird or a neon highlighter.
Below are 17 butter yellow styles that will brighten up your closet. These looks will be the bread and butter of your summer wardrobe!
Ruffle Halter Maxi Dress
The ruffled design of this halter maxi dress is so trendy right now!
Two-Piece Soft Shorts Set
This two-piece shorts set is so cute and comfy! Perfect for the pool as a cover-up.
Abercrombie Curve Love Tailored Shorts
Specifically designed with additional room throughout the hips and thighs for curve-hugging comfort, these high-rise shorts fit like a glove. No waist gap!
Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
Keep it cozy in this oversized crewneck sweatshirt!
Free People Bonita Midi Dress
Business in the front, party in the back! This open-back midi dress is flirty and feminine.
Reformation Cable Cardigan
Take this classic cardigan from summer straight into the fall!
Free People Drop-Waist Midi Dress
Mellow yellow! We love this drop-waist midi dress from Free People.
Daily Drills Poplin Button-Down Top
Earn your stripes in this preppy poplin button-down top from Daily Drills!
Petal & Pup Cutout Strapless Dress
Ditch the sleeves and stick with this cutout strapless dress from Petal & Pup! Dreamy for date night.
Two-Piece Shorts Set
This two-piece shorts set feels like a Free People find but for a fraction of the cost!
Abercrombie Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
This satin dress is slim-fitting, stretchy and on sale!
Reoria Double-Lined Crop Top
Team this flattering crop top with high-waisted jeans or a skirt for an easy OOTD.
Lulus Tulle Mini Dress
Pretend you’re a princess in this whimsical tulle mini dress. So fun for homecoming or a birthday party!
Two-Piece Loungewear Set
Get ready for sweater weather with this two-piece loungewear set!
Boho Backless Breezy Sundress
Handle the heat in this breezy boho sundress!
Lulus Yellow Striped Boxer Shorts
Boxer shorts are trending this summer as streetwear, so add a splash of color to your summer style with these two-toned striped shorts!
Y2K Florette Ruched Skirt Set
This Y2K ruched skirt set is a Gen Z hidden gem!