Summer is the perfect opportunity to add a bit of color into your life. Think about it. There are certain hues that instantly spark joy — and this year you’ll be seeing sunny butter yellow everywhere. I’ll be the first to admit that yellow isn’t the easiest color to wear, but you can ease your way into the trend by incorporating little pops in the form of accessories.

I scoured Walmart to find some of the best options so you can get in on the trend too. Any of picks will have you feeling happier than ever before, and that’s what summer is all about!

Butter yellow already has a summery disposition, but this bag takes the vibes to the next level with the braided design. It can easily dress up an all white ensemble or add a fun pop of color to an already vibrant getup.

Just $120!

I get it, adding bright color to your wardrobe can feel daunting. A seamless way to incorporate the butter yellow trend is through your shoes. (Actually, a foolproof way to introduce any color is in your footwear!) These sunny sandals will have people complimenting your personal style wherever you go!

Just $40!

While these cool yellow shades were technically designed to prevent a blinding glare while driving at night, though there’s no denying that they make for some styling frames too! Imagine wearing these to a festival — you’ll look like the coolest person there!

Just $11!

Yes, nail polish is 100% a fashion accessory — and another seamless way to experiment with color. Seeing this pale yellow hue on your fingers or toes will instantly spark joy anytime you catch a glimpse. Plus, it’s super long lasting!

Just $8!

In case you didn’t know, headbands have been making a major comeback. Slipping this pretty yellow pick into your hair instantly brightens your look and it pops against all hair colors — especially red and black!

Just $8!

Name a better place to sport yellow than at the beach? This striped design will keep the good times rolling and is large enough to fit all of your necessities, including sunscreen, towels, snacks, water, and that spicy novel you can’t put down.

Just $23!