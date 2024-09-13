Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it: Vitamins and supplements play a huge role in our overall health and wellness. For many of Us, the long-lasting benefits often come at a hefty cost — in more ways than one. Collagen peptide powders get a bad rap for being tough to dissolve and heart and joint health-supporting Omega-3 supplements are notorious for leaving behind an awful aftertaste.

So if you’re searching for an alternative, try Calgee’s Vegan Omega-3 Supplement. The shopper-approved capsules are a hit online as reviewers rave that they’re easy to swallow and don’t leave behind an aftertaste. Best of all? You can snag them online at Amazon!

Get the Calgee Vegan Omega-3 Supplement for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Calgee Vegan Omega-3 Supplement supports cognitive health and immunity. Along with Omega-3 fatty acids, these supplements have DHA, a.k.a. docosahexaenoic, which promotes brain and heart health. Whether you’re experiencing brain fog or need help focusing more, these supplements help improve concentration. They also help improve cardiovascular health; these supplements assist cellular membrane function to decrease inflammation as well as supporting healthy cholesterol levels.

And while Omega-3 vitamins are made with fish oil, these sustainable soft gel capsules use algae-based Omega-3, making them an ideal choice for shoppers who are vegan, vegetarian or have seafood sensitivity. Along with an algae-based formula, these supplements are sustainably harvested to deliver maximum nutrient absorption.

Amazon shoppers are impressed with the results. “I have been taking fish oil/krill oil for many, many years,” one five-star reviewer began. “I recently discovered Calgee’s Omega-3. These are great! I get my omega in without the fishy aftertaste, and they are easy to swallow,” the customer continued. “I love that they are vegan as well – I feel good about helping our planet!”

Another reviewer shared similar sentiments claiming that the supplement “doesn’t have any taste, doesn’t make you burp, [and] does not do anything but work.” The same five-star shopper said they were “worried that I would never find a good vegan product,” but are “very happy” with the results.

Improving your health and wellness doesn’t have to feel like a hassle because of a yucky aftertaste. These vegan supplements could be a helpful addition to your wellness routine.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Calgee Vegan Omega-3 Supplement for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2024, but are subject to change.