The best Black Friday shoppers know that “on sale” doesn’t mean out of style. This holiday season, Amazon is any fashionista’s one-stop-shop — from the latest in tech to the chicest fashion finds — all at unbeatable prices.

Need to spruce up your winter wardrobe? Calvin Klein’s Lightweight Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket is the ultimate solution. The machine-washable, zip-front jacket features a subtle pattern of quilted stripes and faux-fur lined hand pockets on each side. Though it’s sleek and lightweight, you won’t feel a chill through its nylon outer shell. It’s the perfect protective layer for a fall hike and is so versatile that it can be worn through early springtime.

Get the Calvin Klein Women's Lightweight Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket on sale for up to 31% off available at Amazon!

Available in six different colors — from bright red and shiny lavender to classic black and navy — this Calvin Klein piece will find a suitable home in any stylish woman’s closet. It even folds up into a drawstring logo bag for convenience! This cold weather essential fits basically true to size, and you won’t find any pesky down feathers peeking out of the seams after multiple wears.

Not only does this jacket pack a cozy punch on the torso, but its standup collar offers an added layer of protection around the neck for those brisk winter winds. While designed with a flattering silhouette, this coat is still roomy enough to layer with a light sweater or comfy hoodie underneath without any fear of sweating through the extra garments. It’s even slightly tapered at the waist — reducing the bulkiness of a traditional down jacket, and effortlessly adding a more feminine flair.

This chic Calvin Klein coat already sits at a reasonable price point, but with Black Friday deals at Amazon taking up to 31% off, it’ll be flying off the shelves. Purchasing a brand new down jacket that’s soft-to-the-touch is the best way to prepare for your next (post-quarantine) ski trip — and the complementary carrying pouch makes it portable for any current travel. Even without a hood, this slimming style staple will help keep you toasty from top to toe.

Finding the right winter coat may seem like a daunting task, but this streamlined down jacket makes a fashion-forward sale shopper’s decision super simple. The sheen of the fabric’s surface brightens up its solid color exterior, and there’s even a hidden animal print detail on the inner panel. There’s nothing better than feeling secure and sleek while serving a fashionable look! Dress it down as a warm layer on your next run, or dress it up with a patterned scarf and sweater. There are no limits to what this practical winter piece can do!

