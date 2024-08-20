Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re counting down the days until the US Open, one of the chicest competitions in the sports world. While most spectators will be focused on form, we’ll be focused on fashion.

Camille Kostek already got a head start on her sporty style! In preparation for the tennis tournament, the Sports Illustrated model rocked a Gold Hinge pleated tennis skirt while stopping by the Kimpton Hotel Eventi for the US Open x IHG Collab Shoot with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski.

Get the Ivory Striped Tennis Skirt for just $56 at Gold Hinge!

Gold Hinge’s tennis skirts have gone viral on TikTok! Available in over 20 different colors, this stretchy skirt is an athleisure essential. We love how Camille’s ivory bottoms feature striped waistband detailing for varsity vibes. Perfect for the US Open!

Made with sweat-wicking material, this skirt is ideal for any type of exercise. And the built-in shorts and inside pocket allow you to go hands-free!

Tennis skirts are trending right now, so you can take this pleated style from a workout to a weekend night out! We suggest styling this skirt with an athletic top or sports bra and sneakers for a game of pickleball or even a grocery run. And if you want to dress this design up, add a bodysuit and heels.

Serve looks in this stylish tennis skirt from Gold Hinge!

