When you think of conscious clothing, you probably think about the ethically sourced fabrics and sustainable practices your favorite tops, dresses and trousers are made from. Many of Us have decided to transition over to a more environmentally friendly approach to fashion. But what about footwear? Thankfully, brands like Cariuma craft sneakers with a green conscience.

Cariuma relies on raw materials to make trendy kicks while leaving a smaller impact on the environment. Since June 2020, the brand has committed to planting two trees for every pair of sneakers sold to help restore biological diversity. Along with organic cotton and ethically sourced materials like natural rubber, cork, leather and suede, the brand uses recycled nylon and recyclable paper derived with the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

But here’s the thing: The effort Cariuma puts into crafting sneakers doesn’t take away from how awesome their kicks look. From designs of iconic art to adorable sneaks inspired by classic silhouettes, you’ll find a pair of Cariuma sneakers for every occasion. Get ready to check out some amazingly unique shoes from Cariuma below!

Oca Low Van Gogh Museum Wheatfields with Crows Canvas

If you’re a Van Gogh fan, prepare to be wowed. These low canvas sneakers feature a painting of the artist’s iconic work Wheatfields with Crows.

Get the Oca Low Van Gogh Museum Wheatfields with Crows Canvas for just $89!

Ibi All-Black Knit Slip-On

There’s nothing like the comfort of slipping your feet into sneakers and heading out the door. These comfy all-black slip-ons are ideal for everyday wear, plus they’re available in 12 fun shades!

Get the Ibi All-Black Knit Slip-On for just $110!

Salvas White Premium Leather & Suede/Black & Gum

Pull these kicks out when you want to stand out from the pack. The brand’s chic logo in black paired with the bubble gum bottoms is the perfect contrast against the all-white canvas.

Get the Salvas White Premium Leather & Suede/Black & Gum for just $129!

Slip-On Brown Premium Leather

These aren’t your everyday sneakers. You’ll want to pair these sneakers with a statement-making ensemble, courtesy of the vibrant brown leather fabric.

Get the Slip-On Brown Premium Leather for just $129!

Oca Low White Premium Leather/Off-White Vintage Suede

Nothing screams classic like a pair of off-white sneakers. These kicks feature an iconic silhouette paired with pebbled leather and suede for an elevated touch.

Get the Oca Low White Premium Leather/Off-White Vintage Suede for just $129!