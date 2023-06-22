CBG vs. CBD: Differences, Uses, and Top Products

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Whether or not they actually use them, many people are at least somewhat familiar with THC and CBD. As two of the most well-known cannabinoids, THC is generally the star of the show with its array of psychoactive effects, while CBD has entered the conversation more recently, boasting a variety of potential benefits without the psychoactive high THC offers.

As we continue learning more about cannabis and its many compounds, a number of new players have hit the market, including the lesser-known cannabinoid CBG.

Initial research shows that CBG is similar to CBG, in that it is also non-psychoactive and may offer a number of valuable effects, including anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and analgesic properties.

Take a closer look as we explore the ins and outs of CBG and CBD, alongside some of the best CBG and CBD products the market has to offer!

What is CBG?

CBG stands for cannabigerol. It was first discovered in 1964 and is known as the “mother of all cannabinoids.” The name references the role CBG plays in the formation of other cannabinoids.

The acidic form of CBG (CBGA) is found across all other cannabis strains and precedes the acidic cannabinoid forms of CBD and THC: CBDA and THCA. These compounds eventually convert to CBD and THC, while the leftover CBGA becomes CBG. This generally leaves very low concentrations of CBG leftover in typical cannabis plants, often less than 1% by dry weight, while most strains are rich in THC and CBD, with around 20-30% total.

While the cannabinoid is generally sparse in many hemp and cannabis crops, breeders and cultivators are steadily experimenting with the best ways to maximize CBG yields.

CBG didn’t receive much attention until recently, so research is still catching up. However, we do know that CBG could hold therapeutic potential, including a number of unique benefits that distinguish it from CBD.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, was isolated way back in the 1930s, but it wasn’t until the 1970s when modern research on the cannabinoid began to escalate. The consumer availability of CBD and other cannabinoids rapidly changed after the 2018 Farm Bill authorized the sale and production of hemp-derived CBD, and other cannabinoid, products as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC.

While we’re still uncovering the entire picture, research has shown CBD may possess anti-seizure, anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and sedative properties. It’s also been shown to be an effective treatment for severe forms of childhood epilepsy.

Many consumers have gravitated to CBD over the years, as it provides a number of the same potential benefits that THC and cannabis as a whole can offer, just without the psychoactive high that comes with it. This helps folks to navigate their symptoms without risk of paranoia, anxiety, or impaired cognition.

What is the Difference Between CBD and CBG?

While the two cannabinoids share their non-psychoactive status and a number of therapeutic properties, there are also a number of key differences between CBG and CBD.

For one, CBD is considered a major cannabinoid, meaning that cannabis and hemp generally contain higher levels than minor cannabinoids like CBG. The cannabinoids also have different molecular structures, which impacts how they bind with receptors and their bioavailability.

>CBD doesn’t target the CB1 and CB2 receptors directly, and CBD has been reported to act as an antagonist to CB1 receptors. On the other hand, CBG is considered a partial agonist at the CB1 receptor, meaning the two cannabinoids may interact in somewhat opposing ways with our receptors.

Research also suggests that CBD and CBG may stimulate the appetite in different ways: While one rat study found that CBG encouraged twice their starting food intake, a separate CBD study found that CBD reduces food intake.

There are also an array of other specific effects each cannabinoid individually offers…

CBG vs. CBD Benefits

As mentioned, CBG is a bit behind in terms of research compared to CBD and THC. However, the available findings have provided a general picture:

Once again, research has observed the appetite-stimulating effects of CBG, which could be beneficial in treating a number of conditions. It could also act as a supplemental treatment for folks with a loss of appetite from other treatments or medications.

As CBG has been shown to effectively lower intraocular pressure, it may be potentially beneficial in treating glaucoma or preventing its onset.

A mice study found that CBG may possess neuroprotective properties that could work to provide treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington’s Disease. Further research has indicated that CBG could offer benefits in treating other neurological disorders.

Scientists are also eyeing CBG for its potential anti-cancer properties and unique response to cancer cells. Studies show that the cannabinoid reduced cancer cell growth in several cancer cell lines, including human breast, prostate, and colon cancers.

CBG may also have an effect in reducing contractions in the human bladder, which could be promising to treat bladder dysfunctions.

Research has also shown that CBG works against bacteria and bacterial infections.

It’s likely that we will continue to learn more about CBG as research continues, perhaps even revealing new potential benefits and expanding upon the information we already have at our disposal.

Similarly, research surrounding CBD is also limited. However, CBD has been widely studied by comparison, giving consumers a lot more research to fall back on in terms of potential benefits and effects.

Some of the therapeutic benefits CBD has to offer include:

When it comes to CBG vs. CBG for pain, CBD takes the cake. CBD is often synonymous with pain relief, and many studies back it up, specifically that the effects are driven by both pharmacological action and psychological placebo effects.

Even though research suggests that we must continue to investigate before we can confidently tout CBD’s efficacy in treating anxiety, anecdotal evidence and studies have found that CBD can effectively reduce stress and anxiety.

CBD is considered an effective treatment for severe forms of epilepsy, notably becoming part of the first-ever oral CBD medicine, Epidiolex, to treat Dravet syndrome and other rare forms of epilepsy.

Research has also found that CBD contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which could potentially prove useful in treating a number of conditions.

A number of studies have also suggested that CBD could hold merit as a potential sleep aid and could improve sleep quality.

We’ve still got a lot of catching up to do when it comes to research and uncovering the full picture of cannabinoids like CBD and CBG. While CBD has been more widely studied, and the array of potential benefits are exciting, it’s also important to avoid seeing CBD, or any cannabinoid-based product, as a cure-all.

Evidence so far is definitely promising, and many folks will attest to the benefits that cannabinoid products provide. And fortunately, there are plenty of great products on the market, containing CBD, CBG, or even both, for consumers to explore!

Top 4 CBD and CBG Products

1. Evn – CBG Recovery Gummies

Evn CBD makes it a priority to share CBD and its potential, to usher in a sense of calm and balance for the masses. Over the years, the company continued to grow, and now Evn CBD has plenty of room for other cannabinoids, boasting an impressive array of products, including this killer CBG option.

These CBG Recovery Gummies promise to get you back “in the zone,” made from full-spectrum, organic hemp sourced from Tricolla Farms in New York. Each of the 30 sour apple gummies contain a combined 20 mg of CBD and CBG, made specifically to help your body reset and recover. The gummies are also vegan and use all-natural ingredients!

Rest assured that Evn has you covered, as the company also offers free shipping on orders over $25, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and hosts independent third-party test results right on the Evn CBD store.

2. BATCH – Gold Reserve Blend

When it comes to products and customers, BATCH prioritizes transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. The entire team is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and looks to science to create the most potent products made to deliver the best results. The company also calls its Gold Reserve oil blend “the most potent and effective” possible.

The entire bottle packs a whopping 4000 mg of CBD with 2000mg of CBG into its single-ounce bottle. It also carries the mild taste of BATCH’s signature Clarity Terpene Blend, with Limonene, Caryophyllene and Pinene offering a light citrus flavor. Be warned that, while your mind and body are sure to love this blend, it’s not meant for “rookies,” according to BATCH.

BATCH offers a 30 day “Happiness Guarantee” for all products, a quick 24-hour turnaround time for shipment, has a stellar subscribe-and-save offer for recurring orders, and shares all third party lab testing through the website.

3. TONIC – Chill TONIC: Relax & Restore

TONIC founder herself started the company centering her need for a natural way to manage her anxiety and depression throughout the workday. Since the company’s 2017 launch TONIC has continued to grow, today helping a number of consumers to discover their own path to feeling better.

To that end, the Chill Tonic: Relax & Restore is a great fit. Self-appointed as TONIC’s “most zen blend of CBD, ashwagandha, lemon balm, and passionflower,” this offering contains 800 mg of CBD in the 30 mL bottle, or 400 mg in the 15 mL offering. This blend also includes black seed oil, which helps to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-regulating effects with each dose.

The size options are great, and TONIC also offers a subscribe-and-save option to shave a few dollars off of future purchases. Lab reports are easily accessible directly on the product page, TONIC offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all products, and the company also offers full- and broad-spectrum versions. Can’t beat that!

4. Medterra – CBG+CBD Full Spectrum Tincture

Medterra started with a group of passionate people, adamantly standing behind the potential that CBD products have to offer and ensuring that they are available for those who need them at an affordable price. The team is always innovating and introducing new products to help consumers, but we’re especially keen on this combined CBG/CBD offering.

Medterra’s CBG+CBD Full Spectrum Tincture aims to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed, and recharged with its powerful 1:1 ratio, along with 2mg of hemp-derived THC to help enhance the synergistic effects of CBD and CBG. Customers can choose between two “strength” options, either 1000 or 2000 mg.

The company also offers a subscribe-and save option for recurring purchases, has a reward program for repeat shoppers, offers a 30-day risk-free guarantee on all products, and hosts third-party lab results on the Medterra website.

How We Chose Our List

As CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products have increased in popularity, it’s opened the floodgates to a plethora of companies looking to get in on the action. With that in mind, you can’t automatically trust that every CBD company is reputable.

Here are some of the factors we considered when making this list that you should also keep in mind when shopping for CBG, CBD, or any hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Third-Party Labs/Certificate of Analysis

Whether they are available directly on the website, on the product page, or on the product itself, easily accessible lab results are one of the most important things to look for when shopping for hemp-derived products. Third-party labs give you an unbiased look at what cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds are inside of your product. This also helps to ensure that hemp-derived products contain no impurities, are federally compliant, and that the company is actually giving you everything the product claims to contain.

Some companies might leave lab results off their site and products, only emailing them out upon request. In this case, consider shopping elsewhere.

Quality and Effects

Hand-in-hand with accessible lab results, quality is huge. Looking at lab reports, alongside customer reviews, can be helpful to learn more about the quality of products. We also looked at how the products are made, what types of ingredients are used, and how they relate to the desired effects.

It’s helpful to already have an idea of the cannabinoids, flavor, and potency you are after as well. Knowing exactly what you’re looking for and what type of product will be the best to provide it is essential to avoid making a mistake as you check out.

Hemp Sources

The products on this list were made with hemp grown in the United States and have transparent information surrounding how the hemp is grown. Most brands should have no problem sharing this information. If you have trouble finding this information on a company website, or it just plainly isn’t available, that’s likely not a good sign.

Ingredients

Of course, not all hemp-derived cannabinoid products contain all-natural, non-GMO, or organic ingredients. This isn’t necessarily disqualifying; there are plenty of incredible CBD products that might contain ingredients like corn starch or food coloring. Though, we aimed for products with all natural, organic ingredients. Even for items like gummies, and especially for tinctures and oils, it’s easy to avoid stuffing cannabinoid products with chemicals and artificial flavors.

Company Reputation

The brands included here are fairly big names, which is already a positive sign that they are reputable. A trustworthy cannabis brand should be transparent online with its story, experience in the industry, and the process of creating its products. There are too many CBD companies to keep track of out there, so it’s important to dig a little deeper when it comes to purchasing hemp-derived products.

The brands we featured have all been around for years, express their policies and processes online in an easy-to-access manner, and openly share customer feedback. Conversely, if a company website seems fairly bare beyond product pages, doesn’t clearly outline policies like returns or shipping times, or if there simply isn’t a lot of information on the company online, these are all signs to try your luck with another.