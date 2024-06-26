Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

7 Amazon Essentials Celebs Swear By — From Sneakers to Snail Mucin

By
Kyle Richards Wax Stick
Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stars — they’re just like Us! They also buy affordable beauty and basics, even when they can splurge on luxury products. Turns out you don’t need a blockbuster budget to shop like a celebrity!

Below are seven beauty and fashion recommendations straight from your favorite stars. All of these essentials are on Amazon, so add to cart ASAP!

Ariana Madix: Snail Mucin

Pump Rules Ariana Madix Says Fans Might Turn on Her During Season 11
Mindy Small/Getty Images

Ariana Madix revealed to The Strategist that her boyfriend introduced her to this cult-favorite snail mucin. “I love it,” the Love Island USA host said. “It feels really nice. This stuff really sinks into my skin and keeps me moisturized.”

Was $15You Save 47%
On Sale: $8
See It!

Vanessa Hudgens: Lumify Eye Drops

Vanessa Hudgens
Getty Images

Bye-bye, red eyes! Vanessa Hudgens swears by Lumify eye drops, a Hollywood beauty secret. “I’ve been using these eyedrops for forever,” The Masked Singer winner told The Strategist. “I have allergies, so my eyes get really red and irritated, and these clear up my eyes better than anything I’ve ever tried. And they’re not bad for your eyes; a lot of eyedrops actually close up the pores in your eyes. Your eyes can’t breathe. This doesn’t do that. I use them every morning and then throughout the day.”

Was $21You Save 5%
On Sale: $20
See It!

Hilary Duff: Supergoop Glowscreen

Hilary Duff Shares Video of Son Heading to Middle School Graduation
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sunscreen with a white cast? So yesterday. Hilary Duff prefers Supergoop’s Glowscreen instead. “Since I’ve taken up tennis, I’ve been using a lot of sunscreen,” the Lizzie McGuire star told The Strategist. “I’m trying to get better about reapplying it throughout the day, and this bottle is small enough to throw in my bag. You know when you layer a bunch of products and they start to peel? This doesn’t do that at all. It makes you look kind of dewy, so if you don’t like that, maybe this isn’t for you. But I love the rosy, iridescent glow it gives me. Banks, my 4-year-old, loves it, too, because she feels like she’s wearing makeup — a little highlighter.”

$38.00
See It!

Sabrina Carpenter: Nike Air Force Ones

Hot Pics Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Governors Ball
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter “walked in and dream came trued it for ya” in Nike Air Force Ones. “I wear these shoes all the time,” the “Espresso” singer told The Strategist. “I have probably four or five different pairs that have different designs on them. One of them is bedazzled, another one has lightning bolts, and another has butterflies. They go with everything. I wear them with sundresses, skirts, and little T-shirts, and other times I wear them with cargo pants and a hoodie. I like the low ankle because I’m very short, so the higher the shoe goes, the less leg I have. (But I have a pair of the mid-ankle as well.)”

Was $115You Save 4%
On Sale: $110
See it!

Kyle Richards: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

Kyle Richards
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Kyle Richards has expressed her love for L’Oreal mascara on multiple occasions. On an Amazon Livestream in March, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “The voluminous mascaras by L’Oreal are tried and true. I’ve actually never tried an expensive mascara that I like. And often when I wear [L’Oreal] mascara, people ask me if I have fake lashes on.”

Was $13You Save 23%
On Sale: $10
See It!

Gigi Hadid: Ugg Tazz Slippers

Taylor Swift's Friends Pick Their Favorite 'TTPD' Songs Gigi Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gigi Hadid is often spotted out and about in New York City rocking these Ugg Tazz slippers. Even Vogue declared that “Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential” in 2022.

$130.00
See It!

Gracie Abrams: Apple AirPods

Gracie Abrams
Getty Images

With the recent release of her latest album (which includes a collab with Taylor Swift), Gracie Abrams is having a major music moment. The singer-songwriter told The Strategist that her headphones of choice are Apple AirPods. “I just can’t use any other headphones; I will lose them. These fit my ears so nicely, which is an odd thing to say, but they’re the only headphones I’ve ever loved so dearly. I had AirPods for a minute, but it was obvious that wouldn’t last because I would lose them. I did recently get the over-the-ear AirPod Maxes, which I really do like, but nothing compares to the wired ones. I can put those in and sleep anywhere with them. I can’t really get behind anything clunkier; I’m old-fashioned, I guess. I routinely throw them into every bag and stick them in my pockets, so I have to clean them all the time. They’re never not on me.”

$19.00
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!