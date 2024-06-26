Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stars — they’re just like Us! They also buy affordable beauty and basics, even when they can splurge on luxury products. Turns out you don’t need a blockbuster budget to shop like a celebrity!

Below are seven beauty and fashion recommendations straight from your favorite stars. All of these essentials are on Amazon, so add to cart ASAP!

Ariana Madix: Snail Mucin

Ariana Madix revealed to The Strategist that her boyfriend introduced her to this cult-favorite snail mucin. “I love it,” the Love Island USA host said. “It feels really nice. This stuff really sinks into my skin and keeps me moisturized.”

Was $15 You Save 47% On Sale: $8 See It!

Vanessa Hudgens: Lumify Eye Drops

Bye-bye, red eyes! Vanessa Hudgens swears by Lumify eye drops, a Hollywood beauty secret. “I’ve been using these eyedrops for forever,” The Masked Singer winner told The Strategist. “I have allergies, so my eyes get really red and irritated, and these clear up my eyes better than anything I’ve ever tried. And they’re not bad for your eyes; a lot of eyedrops actually close up the pores in your eyes. Your eyes can’t breathe. This doesn’t do that. I use them every morning and then throughout the day.”

Was $21 You Save 5% On Sale: $20 See It!

Hilary Duff: Supergoop Glowscreen

Sunscreen with a white cast? So yesterday. Hilary Duff prefers Supergoop’s Glowscreen instead. “Since I’ve taken up tennis, I’ve been using a lot of sunscreen,” the Lizzie McGuire star told The Strategist. “I’m trying to get better about reapplying it throughout the day, and this bottle is small enough to throw in my bag. You know when you layer a bunch of products and they start to peel? This doesn’t do that at all. It makes you look kind of dewy, so if you don’t like that, maybe this isn’t for you. But I love the rosy, iridescent glow it gives me. Banks, my 4-year-old, loves it, too, because she feels like she’s wearing makeup — a little highlighter.”

$38.00 See It!

Sabrina Carpenter: Nike Air Force Ones

Sabrina Carpenter “walked in and dream came trued it for ya” in Nike Air Force Ones. “I wear these shoes all the time,” the “Espresso” singer told The Strategist. “I have probably four or five different pairs that have different designs on them. One of them is bedazzled, another one has lightning bolts, and another has butterflies. They go with everything. I wear them with sundresses, skirts, and little T-shirts, and other times I wear them with cargo pants and a hoodie. I like the low ankle because I’m very short, so the higher the shoe goes, the less leg I have. (But I have a pair of the mid-ankle as well.)”

Was $115 You Save 4% On Sale: $110 See it!

Kyle Richards: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

Kyle Richards has expressed her love for L’Oreal mascara on multiple occasions. On an Amazon Livestream in March, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “The voluminous mascaras by L’Oreal are tried and true. I’ve actually never tried an expensive mascara that I like. And often when I wear [L’Oreal] mascara, people ask me if I have fake lashes on.”

Was $13 You Save 23% On Sale: $10 See It!

Gigi Hadid: Ugg Tazz Slippers

Gigi Hadid is often spotted out and about in New York City rocking these Ugg Tazz slippers. Even Vogue declared that “Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential” in 2022.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$130.00 See It!

Gracie Abrams: Apple AirPods

With the recent release of her latest album (which includes a collab with Taylor Swift), Gracie Abrams is having a major music moment. The singer-songwriter told The Strategist that her headphones of choice are Apple AirPods. “I just can’t use any other headphones; I will lose them. These fit my ears so nicely, which is an odd thing to say, but they’re the only headphones I’ve ever loved so dearly. I had AirPods for a minute, but it was obvious that wouldn’t last because I would lose them. I did recently get the over-the-ear AirPod Maxes, which I really do like, but nothing compares to the wired ones. I can put those in and sleep anywhere with them. I can’t really get behind anything clunkier; I’m old-fashioned, I guess. I routinely throw them into every bag and stick them in my pockets, so I have to clean them all the time. They’re never not on me.”