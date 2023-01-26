10 Best Cellulite Solutions to Diminish Dimples on Your Legs and Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want to start off by saying that saggy skin is totally natural. According to Medical News Today, between 80 and 90 percent of women will develop cellulite. Yes, even supermodels! It’s just that in today’s day and age, there are better ways to hide it. And with editing apps smoothing skin like a filter, the line between reality and social media is also blurred. But if we can embrace the dimples on our cheeks, then we can also embrace the dimples on our other cheeks!

That being said, we know cellulite can be a nuisance. So, we went ahead and found the 10 best solutions for diminishing dimples on our legs and booty. As swimsuit season approaches, these tricks will help you feel the most confident in your skin!

First Aid Beauty Sculpting Body Lotion

This First Aid Sculpting Body Lotion helps tone and tighten skin, reducing the appearance of cellulite and improving texture along the way. Packed with peptides, caffeine and glycerin, this hydrating cream lifts and firms skin while adding much-needed moisture. One reviewer reported, “I use it on my butt, obviously, and it smooths the dimples out and gives it a perk. I’ve also been using it on my chin/neck/décolletage and it makes a visible difference, enough to skip the contour!”

$34.00 See It!

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Augustinus Bader is the luxury skincare brand behind the cult-favorite The Rich Cream, beloved by celebs and customers alike. An Allure Best of Beauty winner, The Body Cream leaves skin with firm, smooth texture and a dewy glow. Formulated with shea butter, this moisturizer dramatically minimizes the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.

$105.00 See It!

SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate

Searching for smooth skin? We got you. Specifically formulated to target your abs, booty, thighs, knees and upper arms, this SkinCeuticals concentrate lifts and firms loose skin. You’ll feel a cooling sensation upon application, an indication that the product is working.

$82.00 See It!

Weleda Cellulite Body Oil

Not only does this cellulite body oil deliver a 22% increase in tightness and a 21% increase in smoothness, it also only costs $22! Made with organic birch leaves, jojoba seed oil and wheat germ, this treatment leaves skin with a radiant glow. “I love this product,” one shopper gushed. “It not only moisturizes, but it helps with cellulite and saggy skin!”

$22.00 See It!

Clarins Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert

You had Us at Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert! This formula hydrates, firms and smooths skin at the same time. See you later, cellulite!

$77.00 See It!

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This viral Bum Bum Cream is like a tropical vacation in a tub! Formulated with cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, coconut oil and guaraná, this bestselling moisturizer smooths and tightens skin —especially your bum. And the scent is seriously incredible! The hype is real.

$48.00 See It!

Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Self-Tanner

Whenever we’re feeling meh about our appearance, we always rely on our go-to pick-me-up: Jergens Firming Self-Tanner. The iconic sunless tanner gives Us a boost of color while reducing the appearance of cellulite. Win-win! Infused with collagen and elastin, this powerful formula tackles our cellulite troubles within a week.

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See It!

Caudalíe Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream

This cruelty-free body cream combats cellulite by tightening and lifting skin. In a clinical study, 96% agreed that their skin was visibly firmer, while 91% agreed that their skin was more toned. One customer declared, “This is a must have and the results are just wonderful in as little as a week!! Firms skin and reduces stretch marks just like magic.”

$45.00 See It!

Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush

In addition to eliminating cellulite, this dry bristle brush helps improve metabolism, increase circulation, and exfoliate. This rave review speaks for itself: “To my amazement it helped greatly with cellulite with only a few uses. I banned shorts years ago, but now my legs look so much better I purchased four pairs of shorts yesterday.” Goals!

$45.00 See It!

NuFace NuBody Microcurrent Device Set

Ditch the dermatologist and give yourself a tech treatment from the comfort of your own home! This microcurrent device from NuFace smooths away dimpled skin and fine lines. “Great product to reduce cellulite,” one shopper said.

$399.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!