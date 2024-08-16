Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

School is almost back in session and while I’m not mentally prepared to hit the books, I am very much looking forward to wearing bookworm chic fits. I’m talking plaid skirts, sweater vests, loafers and the works. There’s something so fashionable about these fall-appropriate fashion pieces…and honestly, wearing them makes me feel smarter. Ace every style test this school year with these stylish pieces!

1. Not Your Average Nerd: Sweater vests are part of the bookworm uniform, though they’ve gotten a chic upgrade. Look for a cropped silhouette, like this one from Lailezou, and I guarantee you’ll want to wear it on a night out too!

2. Another Option: Not into the cropped look? Try this oversized sweater vest from Viottiest instead. It’s just as stylish but much cozier!

3. Smart Design: Growing up, I always adored the plaid schoolgirl skirts, but there was one issue — they were always too short. This design from DJT solves that issue with built-in shorts underneath!

4. Curve-Hugging: Fit and flared skirts aren’t for everyone. If you prefer a more form-fitting plaid skirt, this one can’t be beat. Plus it will keep you warm since it’s made from wool!

5. Scholarly Kicks: Loafers and the university look go hand in hand. You’ll look extra smart (and stylish) when you stomp around in this chunky pair from Dream Pairs.

6. Solid Alternative: We’re all about giving you options! Chunky loafers don’t speak to everyone, so if you want something a bit more streamlined go for these Naturalizer mules.

7. Wardrobe Staple: Even if you aren’t a serious bookworm, you can’t go wrong with a crisp white button-down — you can create so many outfits with this one from Apraw.

8. Layers on Layers: You can truly let your personal style shine with this jumper that was designed to be layered. It’s so fashionable, that you’ll find yourself wearing it long after you shut the textbooks.

9. Most Fashionable Carry-All: If you’re going to be hitting the books so often, you need an elegant place to store them. Stay organized with this leather backpack. Don’t act surprised when you garner so many compliments.

10. Stay Warm: For those long nights when you’re in the library, having this ultra-comfy Lillusory cardigan on hand will be a blessing to keep you toasty.

11. Gossip Girl Revival: Embody your inner Blair Waldorf with this plaid headband that’s just as functional as it is chic!

12. You Mean Business: Ace the fashion test (and any other test you’ve been studying for) when you wear these tailored trousers!