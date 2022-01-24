Why Celebrity Trainers Rely on This Immune-Boosting Drink

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

New year, new you — right? We’ve all seen health fads pop up every year, and to be honest, it’s hard to know which are the real deal. The product at hand needs to be impressive enough to score a permanent slot in shoppers’ everyday lives, which is seriously rare these days. Feeling fatigued with the options on the market? Keep reading — trust Us!

That being said, we may have discovered a new product that could shake up everything. Yes, seriously — we’re talking from how strong our immune system functions to the amount of sleep we get each night. Research shows that the tart cherry is one of the most antioxidant-rich foods on the planet, and you can score its endless benefits by drinking this juice created by Cheribundi!

Get the Starter Pack 12-Pack juice crate for just $27 from Cheribundi!

This juice comes in 8oz bottles which are portioned out into daily servings. Depending on the type of juice you select, there are slightly different tastes. If you’ve never tried this juice before and want to sample the different flavors, we would recommend picking up the Starter Pack! With this popular variety set, you will get to try the Pure 100% tart cherry juice, Original and Light.

For more context, Pure is the juice that packs the biggest punch. Each bottle contains the juice of 60 tart cherries, and that’s the only ingredient. It’s 100% juice without any added sugars, just the naturally occurring sugar found in real fruit, hence the title! The next formula is the Original juice, which has 40 tart cherries and a splash of apple juice for added sweetness. If you don’t like tart or sour flavors, the Original juice might just be your favorite! The last bottle is the Light version, which has 40 tart cherries, as well as a third fewer calories if you want a milder refreshment.

So, what is it about tart cherries that makes them so amazing for you? The answer is phytonutrients, and if you don’t know what they are, allow Us to explain! Essentially, they are the nutrients that help to keep plants protected and strong, and tart cherries are packed with them. When you drink this tart cherry juice, you’re helping to nourish and protect your own body and potentially improve many different facets of your life. If you love working out and want to boost your recovery, this juice has been proven to help! There’s a reason why celebrity trainers like Ben Bruno and Train With Danny have partnered with the brand — it works!

Another great benefit that you can get from adding this juice to your daily diet is improved sleep. In a study, those who drank their daily dose of tart cherry juice got an extra 90 minutes of sleep, which can seriously make all the difference in your mood the next day! All of these great benefits packed into one tiny cherry? If that isn’t a superfruit, we don’t know what is. Find out what all of the fuss is about now!

