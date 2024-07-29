Your account
Our 5 Favorite Oils and Serums for Achieving the Clean-Girl Skin Aesthetic

Summer calls for a simple skincare routine. No need for a dewy makeup look when the heat and humidity will deliver that effect free of charge! On those days when we don’t feel like getting all glammed up, serums and oils give Us a glow without highlighter.

Craving the clean-girl aesthetic? Shop our favorite beauty products that hydrate, firm and plump your skin. These oils and serums will make you look like you really did wake up like this (shhh, we won’t tell).

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

collagen oil
Nordstrom

As soon as we apply Charlotte Tilbury’s Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, we break out into the biggest smile. The formula glides onto our skin like a dream, and the soothing scent of essential oils makes Us feel like we’re getting pampered at the spa. Infused with a collagen complex, as well as vitamins A and E, this oil makes your skin smoother, plumper and firmer.

Olay Super Serum

Olay Super Serum
Amazon

Olay’s Super Serum is a skincare superhero! Featuring a powerful blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, and alpha hydroxy acid, this award-winning product provides a burst of hydration (plus, it feels and smells amazing!). And for your nighttime routine, try the new Super Serum Night Repair.

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
Nordstrom

Whenever our skin needs a little extra TLC, we apply this anti-aging face oil from True Botanicals. Beloved by celebs and customers alike, this luxurious oil leave skin more youthful-looking with a natural glow. Less fine lines, more hydration!

Laneiege Glowy Makeup Serum

glowy makeup serum
Amazon

Going for a glass-skin glow? Then try this Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum! Apply this product after moisturizer to help set makeup for long-lasting wear.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

Osea body oil
Nordstrom

We’ve started incorporating this cult-favorite Osea body oil into our post-shower routine, and now there’s no going back! Infused with seaweed, antioxidants and botanical oils, this body oil softens, firms and hydrates sagging skin for a more toned look. Bonus: the citrus scent is incredible!

