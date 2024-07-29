Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer calls for a simple skincare routine. No need for a dewy makeup look when the heat and humidity will deliver that effect free of charge! On those days when we don’t feel like getting all glammed up, serums and oils give Us a glow without highlighter.

Craving the clean-girl aesthetic? Shop our favorite beauty products that hydrate, firm and plump your skin. These oils and serums will make you look like you really did wake up like this (shhh, we won’t tell).

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

As soon as we apply Charlotte Tilbury’s Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, we break out into the biggest smile. The formula glides onto our skin like a dream, and the soothing scent of essential oils makes Us feel like we’re getting pampered at the spa. Infused with a collagen complex, as well as vitamins A and E, this oil makes your skin smoother, plumper and firmer.

Starting at $30.00 See It!

Olay Super Serum

Olay’s Super Serum is a skincare superhero! Featuring a powerful blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, and alpha hydroxy acid, this award-winning product provides a burst of hydration (plus, it feels and smells amazing!). And for your nighttime routine, try the new Super Serum Night Repair.

Was $35 You Save 14% On Sale: $30 See It!

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

Whenever our skin needs a little extra TLC, we apply this anti-aging face oil from True Botanicals. Beloved by celebs and customers alike, this luxurious oil leave skin more youthful-looking with a natural glow. Less fine lines, more hydration!

Starting at $66.00 See It!

Laneiege Glowy Makeup Serum

Going for a glass-skin glow? Then try this Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum! Apply this product after moisturizer to help set makeup for long-lasting wear.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $32 You Save 6% On Sale: $30 See It!

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

We’ve started incorporating this cult-favorite Osea body oil into our post-shower routine, and now there’s no going back! Infused with seaweed, antioxidants and botanical oils, this body oil softens, firms and hydrates sagging skin for a more toned look. Bonus: the citrus scent is incredible!