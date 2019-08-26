



Detoxifying cleanses have taken off in the last couple of years, and it’s easy to see why. Working toward a health and wellness goal isn’t easy, and getting started is especially a struggle. It can take time to acclimate to a new routine! With a cleanse like this, though, we’ll have a huge head-start!

Because cleanses have become so popular, there are so many options out there. So which one do we go with? Which one will make us and our body the happiest? How about one that literally has over 23,000 reviews and counting?

See it: Get the Dr. Tobias Colon 14 Day Quick Cleanse starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

This two-week Dr. Tobias cleanse is changing lives, 28 capsules at a time. Tens of thousands of reviewers are mind-blown by the results they’ve experienced, even comparing this cleanse to a religious experience, leaving them feeling light and free. They say it’s the first thing they’ve tried that actually works — really, really works — and does such a good job detoxing that one reviewer even joked that they were pretty sure a piece of bubble gum they had swallowed back in their school days had come out!

This cleanse claims to aid in healthy digestion, which affects everything from bowel movements, to our energy levels, to our weight. It may cleanse toxins from our body while simultaneously increasing the absorption of essential nutrients into our system. Basically, it claims to get rid of all of the bad stuff while helping us to take in all of the good stuff!

Freeing our body of these toxins may lead to not only a clean feeling, but increased energy and decreased bloating . . . which means increased happiness! Shoppers love how flat their stomach looks now and how they were able to begin their weight loss journey with actual results. It’s hard to keep up with something when we aren’t seeing results for a while, but this cleanse proves to us that we can do it!

A big concern with many cleanses is that they will destroy our system instead of helping it. This Dr. Tobias cleanse is backed by science and claims to only use the finest ingredients, including herbs, fibers and probiotics. Everything is non-GMO, and the ingredients list is nice and compact; there’s no crazy-long list of chemicals we’ve never heard of that could do major damage!

We can take either one or two capsules a day. We may want to start off with one if this is our first cleanse or our first one in a while. Make sure to drink plenty of water during the 14 (or seven) day period, and always! Water is just good for us in general, and this cleanse may help everything good we do for our body be that much better!

Make sure to subscribe to save so you can see what this cult-favorite cleanse is all about for less. Shoppers say we won’t regret it, and at under $15, we can’t see why anyone ever would!

