When it comes to briefs, I’m very particular. I refuse to wear underwear that bunches, shifts or slides down as I walk. Underwear is a topic that comes up frequently in my friend group because when you find something you love, it’s hard not to shout it from the rooftops — or, in my case, over cosmos at the bar.

Sure, some discuss their love life, bad bosses or a mix of the two, but I tend to chat about my favorite fabrics (and what happened when I wore them). Sometimes it’s a hilarious story of balled-up underwear in a pant leg, and other times it’s me raving about quality pieces that save money in the long run so that I can retire ASAP.

Get the Commando Butter Lace Hipster Briefs for $46 at Nordstrom!

Recently, I came across Commando, thanks to a girlfriend divulging her undergarments of choice. She swore by the brand and refused to buy anything else. In particular, I fell for a buttery, lace hipster brief with a scalloped sheer edge and no-show promise.

At first, I was a little taken aback by the price: $46 for one! If I hadn’t heard a stellar review from my friend firsthand, no amount of five-star reviews could have convinced me to add it to my shopping cart. It was underwear, for crying out loud! Even when I did, I felt guilty for several days until my package arrived. Upon ripping open the package and feeling the super soft material, however, I couldn’t wait to slip them on.

They made me feel fierce, comfortable…and longing for even more pairs. Plus, they sculpted my “extra padding” into a figure-flattering shape. I immediately decided to buy the matching sheer bralette. Although the matching set can’t be seen by the general public, it boosted my confidence, and that, my friends, is 100% visible.

One Nordstrom customer proclaimed, “I will wear only these from now on,” because of their “fabulous quality” and “fit.” I couldn’t agree more. Another reviewer said, “Comfortable and stylish! Commando — a name you can trust!” Although that sounds like a used car salesman’s tagline, I promise you, it really is a quality brand you can depend on with underwear you can wash repeatedly without rips and tears. It’s important to note that when buying underwear you should always, always, wash it before slipping it onto your body!

Commando also sells clothing that feels as soft as its undergarments. I’d suggest starting with this Meg Ryan-styled turtleneck bodysuit and these smooth-as-butter, high-waisted pants as a starter set. Build your wardrobe one piece at a time and add more undergarments when possible. You’ll find it’s worth the splurge. After you try a pair, you’ll also be sharing your confidence secrets at the bar over cosmos. Meet me at 6:00?

