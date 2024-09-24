Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifting, but the earlier you start shopping, the better. Early holiday shopping ensures you get the best pictures before everything sells out in November and December. And if you’re looking for a unique gift for someone special, we have just the thing: A new tote from Consuela.

Consuela is an Austin, Texas-based brand and rooted in León, Guanajuato, Mexico. The brand is known for producing handbags and accessories with vibrant colors and optional artistry. Each piece is “inspired by artists and makers; the brand’s products blend durability, versatility, beauty, and resilience,” Consuela said. Recently, the brand launched a new collection just in time for holiday gift shopping (it’s never too early to start!).

Get the Everleigh Classic Tote for $175 at Consuela!

The latest launch features bold patterns, luxe materials, and long-lasting quality, making each bag versatile and perfect for daily use. Whether you’re heading to work or on the go, browse for a tote or hands-free crossbody. Not sure what to pick up? We can’t stop eyeing the Everleigh Classic Tote, which features stunning colors and a bold floral pattern. The combination of the shades and print creates a striking balance that’s sure to earn you compliments everywhere you go. Aside from aesthetics, the bag is functional and holds a ton of items — from your laptop to your wallet, phone and keys — it fits plenty!

