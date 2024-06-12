Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, aging is such a beautiful experience. Over time, we learn from the wisdom that sits on the other side of life’s ebbs and flows. Confidence comes as we grow and accept the truth of who we are at our core. Self-assurance and wisdom make Us smile a little wider every time we look in the mirror.

Related: This $33 Moisturizer 'Removes Forehead Wrinkles' and Feels Like Silk If there’s one consistent product you should have in your skincare routine, it’s a good moisturizer. If you have dry to combination skin and haven’t found a product that works well for it, the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is the best option on Amazon. Shoppers rave about the lotion, and over 8,000 customers have […]

While we undergo transformational growth on an emotional and mental level, our bodies physically change at the same time. Fine lines and wrinkles appear out of nowhere. Firm, taut skin begins to sag and our hair begins to gray. As beauty enthusiasts, we can’t help but get excited when we find out about new products to address the changes our body makes as we age. From permanent hair dye to moisturizers that remove forehead wrinkles, there are so many ways to treat skincare concerns without going under the knife or a needle.

If you experience eyelid dropping, you should check out Contours Rx’s Lids By Design Eyelid Lift Strips. This 80-piece assortment pack instantly transforms eyes without plastic surgery. The dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic strips work like an invisible sticker, temporarily lifting and reshaping eyes for a youthful appearance.

Get the Lids by Design Assortment Pack for just $30 at Contours Rx!

Heading to a special occasion this summer? These medical-grade strips are perfect because they layer well with makeup and are easy to use. Use the B5 Prep Pads to clean the eyelid. Identify where you’d like to place the strip. Carefully remove it from the applicator paper using tweezers. Place the strip across the fold. For best results, lift your brows to move excess skin out of the way so the strip can be placed on a smooth surface.

Shoppers with mature skin love these strips. They even shared their thoughts in detailed reviews. “These eyelid strips are life-changing,” one five-star reviewer began. “I am 70 years old and have developed droopy eyelids. I do not want to get plastic surgery for many reasons. These little strips have solved my problem.” The shopper also talked about the application process. “The more you work with them, the easier it is to get them in the right place. The material is extremely skin-friendly. I have very sensitive skin, and have had no problems. They are comfortable as well. Now when someone looks me in the eye, I don’t feel embarrassed about what they are seeing!”

Looking for an eyelid alternative to plastic surgery? These eyelid-lifting strips offer drastic results instantly.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Lids by Design Assortment Pack for just $30 at Contours Rx!