Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t want a showstopping grin? There’s something about a nice smile that really draws a face together. But whether you were born with straight teeth or spent a few thousand bucks in orthodontia, your smile isn’t complete without pearly white choppers. Most of Us aren’t born with ultra-white teeth, however; it requires a dedicated effort to achieve smiles like our favorite A-listers.

Luckily, getting a bright white smile is actually pretty simple — dare we say easy — and doesn’t require years of time and money that braces or Invisalign do. With the right kit, it can be fast and affordable, all while making you look like you had your teeth whitened at a Beverly Hills dental office.

The bestselling Crest Whitening Kit is how thousands of people secure a quick, long-lasting, professional-level whitening, but it typically costs a little too close to the triple-digit mark. Right now though, the dental stars are aligning . . . pun intended. The kit just went on sale for nearly half off, making it easy for Us all to grab a kit and see what it’s about!

Crest is the number-one dentist-recommended brand and designed the whitening kit to be enamel-safe, both of which are important to ensure that beauty doesn’t hurt; hydrogen peroxide is the superstar ingredient in the strips that whitens without the damage. And if you’ve used Whitestrips before, but to no avail, fear not — this kit uses the same light technology that dentists use, combining the power of Crest Whitestrips with the professional-grade light to lift stains, weaken dark spots and most importantly, brighten your smile.

Each kit comes with a light and 20 strips, so you’ll really get your money’s worth! Simply apply this treatment once a day for ten days and you’ll have a pearly white smile for up to three years (yes, you read that right). Peel off the strips, apply a strip to your top and bottom teeth and hover the light over your teeth until it shuts off automatically — you’re good to go!

The treatment does take a good 60 minutes from start to finish, but we’d say it’s well worth it considering how long in-office whitening treatments take. Customers are obsessed with the results, with thousands writing in to leave a five-star review, so if you don’t take our word for it, take theirs! We’ll be grabbing this deal while it lasts. If you see Us walking around with a perpetual smile, you’ll know why!

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light for $40 (originally $70) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other teeth whitening products on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!