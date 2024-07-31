Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m going to let you in on a little secret — you don’t need to drop major money on designer clothing. Why? You can get a strikingly similar item for hundreds less at Walmart! Walmart has become my one-stop shop for quiet luxury items. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at the 12 deals below. Get ready to be a fashion icon!

1. Take Up to 55% Off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: A crisp denim jacket can quickly dress up your look and take you through multiple seasons. The chic puff-sleeve design on this one adds a high-fashion element that’s hard to find but so easy to wear!

2. Take Up to 57% Off Scoop

Our Absolute Favorite: Now is the perfect time to stock up on fall outerwear while the prices are slashed. This textured jacket will give any look a cool girl edge, regardless of the color you choose!

3. Take Up to 42% Off Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Our Absolute Favorite: This flattering jumpsuit is so versatile you can wear it for chill park days, busy office days and even for special dinners and date nights!

4. Take Up to 62% Off JWD

Our Absolute Favorite: Intricate lace patterns were seen all over the haute couture runways. Be the first to hop on the trend with this gorgeous lacey top that’s under $20!

5. Take Up to 23% Off JewelStop Designer Jewelry for Less

Our Absolute Favorite: Did you know you could get high-end designer jewelry for less at Walmart? This 14K gold classic chain is perfect for layering and will last you a lifetime!

6. Take Up to 33% Off ZXZY

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not too late to hop on the sundress summer train. You’ll look whimsical, romantic and rich in this off-the-shoulder number. Can someone say country club ready?

7. Take Up to 39% Off ppyoung

Our Absolute Favorite: Do you know what all of the wealthy Upper East Side moms wear? A simple T-shirt dress, like this one, with heels or sandals and a nice bag. It truly doesn’t take much to fake a lifestyle until you make it!

8. Take Up to 70% Off Fantaslook

Our Absolute Favorite: Strut into the function like a supermodel with this flowy floral dress. You’ll make everyone turn heads!

9. Take Up to 25% Off Fiufy

Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling dress looks stunning on every body type — once you try it, you’ll want one in every color.

10. Take Up to 17% Off Ukap

Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap dress has lasting power for a reason — grab this sunny dress to accentuate your curves before it sells out!

11. Take Up to 48% Off AskLazy

Our Absolute Favorite: Have a special event or wedding to attend? This black gown will become a staple in your wardrobe for years and will take you from wedding season to gala season and beyond.

12. Take Up to 53% Off Oyyn

Our Absolute Favorite: Even if you’re not spending summer in the Hamptons, you can pretend you are in this fun and flirty floral dress!

