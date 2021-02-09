Looking to refresh your skincare routine for 2021? We hear you loud and clear! Changing up your regimen is a tricky task — especially with so many options on the market. We suggest turning to top influencers for tips, which is why Diana Madison Beauty grabbed our attention.

Founded by longtime YouTube personality and actress Diana Madison, the namesake brand came to be when Madison was grappling with a particularly frustrating case of eczema. After a search for the right products came up fruitless, she took matters into her own hands and launched her first product — Glowtopia. It quickly became an Instagram sensation with tons of devoted fans, so it only made sense for her to explore more.

Shop Glowette, Glowtopia and learn more about Diana Madison Beauty here! Shop Diana Madison Beauty at Revolve here, and follow Diana Madison on Instagram here!

“I kept getting messages from people asking me if they could use Glowtopia on their skin,” Madison states. “A lot of people were writing about how they suffered from dry skin and eczema and psoriasis. I wanted to create a blend to help heal dry skin. I also suffer from dry skin and eczema and knew I could make good use of it myself.” And so, Glowette was born! The second product from Madison utilizes kukui oil (which she encountered on a trip to Hawaii) to combat dry skin, eczema and help beauty connoisseurs maintain a youthful appearance.

Madison’s ultimate goal is to introduce new products into people’s lives that are derived from natural resources and are convenient to boot. “We put so much focus on skincare for the face, that I wanted people to be able to integrate Glowette into their daily routines and also take care of their bodies,” she notes. “The product dries quickly and is easily absorbed by the skin. It won’t leave greasy residue or get all over your clothes and bed sheets.” Considering how many products are known for making a major mess, this is music to our ears.

It’s never a bad idea to incorporate clean beauty into your routine, and it sounds like Diana Madison Beauty may be the next brand to earn a permanent spot in your medicine cabinet!

Shop Glowette, Glowtopia and learn more about Diana Madison Beauty here! Shop Diana Madison Beauty at Revolve here, and follow Diana Madison on Instagram here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!