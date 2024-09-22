Your account
Exclusive! Drew Barrymore's Favorite Beauty Workhorses as seen in Drew Mag

By
drew barrymore draft
Photo by Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images/Amazon

Everyone has at least one skincare product they can’t live without. Some of Us prefer a low-maintenance approach but can recite our favorite hand creams or lip oils at the drop of a hat. Then there are others who keep their medicine cabinets stocked with tens of skincare and makeup essentials to keep their beauty routines intact. It’s not just ordinary shoppers, either. A-list celebs, like Drew Barrymore have tried and true products that they use over and over again.

The actor and talk show extraordinaire gushed about the products she can always count on during the autumn issue of her magazine, Drew. From soft bristle toothbrushes to luxe-smelling laundry detergent, Barrymore included an expansive roundup of essentials. Best of all? There’s something for everyone.

Whether you need micellar water to remove makeup or a trusted bar soap to gently cleanse sensitive skin, you can’t go wrong with any of the goodies on her list. If you’re looking to preserve your coins, some options start as low as $9 and range up to $499. We’ve included a round-up of her top picks. Check them out below!

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water
Amazon

This sensitive skin-friendly cleanser takes the hassle out of everyday makeup removal!

Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water for just $18 (originally $24) at Amazon!

Homecourt Room Deodorant

Homecourt Room Deodorant
Amazon

Add a touch of luxury to your home, courtesy of this odor-neutralizing spray!

Get the Homecourt Room Deodorant for just $45 at Amazon!

Dove Beauty Bar

Dove Beauty Bar
Amazon

Wash away the day with this nourishing cleansing bar. While it thoroughly cleanses, this gentle soap won’t dry out your skin!

Get the Dove Beauty Bar for just $16 (originally $22) at Amazon!

Starface Party Pack

Starface Party Pack
Amazon

There’s never a good time to get an unexpected blemish. These star-shaped pimple patches reduce inflammation and shrink spots while delivering a bright pop of color!

Get the Starface Party Pack for just $27 at Amazon!

Oura Ring

Oura Ring
Amazon

Oura rings are the ultimate accessory. Not only are they sleek and polished, but they monitor important functions like sleep, stress and heart rate!

Get the Oura Ring for just $499 at Amazon!

Sofie Pavitt Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pads

Ice Toner pads
Sofia Pavitt

Are you experiencing inflammation? These frozen toner pads increase circulation to deliver glowy skin!

Get the Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pads for just $68 at Sofie Pavitt!

O’SEA Vagus Nerve Oil

O'SEA Vagus Nerve Oil
Nordstrom

There’s nothing like winding down at the end of the day. This nerve oil is enriched with a line-up of impressive ingredients to ensure you’re relaxed and sleep well!

Get the O'SEA Vagus Nerve Oil for just $48 at Nordstrom!

Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme

Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme
Amazon

We don’t know about you, but we’re already testing hairstyles to wear this fall. The hair color cream permanently dyes hair without stripping it!

Get the Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon!

Dr. Plotka Mouthwatchers Toothbrush

Dr. Plotka Mouthwatchers Toothbrush
Amazon

Everyone needs a toothbrush. This soft bristle brush has multi-layered bristles to break up plaque and remove food and residue that other brushes miss.

Get the Dr. Plotka Mouthwatchers Toothbrush for just $5 at Amazon!

DedCool Scented Liquid Laundry Dedtergent

Detergent
Amazon

Keep your clothes squeaky clean, courtesy of this gentle, non-toxic laundry detergent. It features a blend of bergamot, floral, vanilla and amber for a unique scent!

Get the DedCool Scented Liquid Laundry Dedtergent for just $35 at Amazon!

Jao Goē Oil

Oil
Free People

There’s nothing like soft, nourished skin. This multi-purpose oil has a long-lasting formula that keeps skin hydrated. It can even be used as a makeup remover!

Get the Jao Goē Oil for just $52 at Free People!

