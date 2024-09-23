Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, “You smell good” is one of our all-time favorite compliments to receive. Whether it’s a lightweight mist or a luxurious scent, there’s nothing like finding a scent and making it your own. Drew Barrymore is one celeb with a jam-packed collection of noteworthy perfumes — and she spilled all the deets on her line-up during the latest issue of her magazine, Drew.

Related: 15 Exclusive 'Everything Shower' Picks From Drew Barrymore If you haven’t heard of the oh so rejuvenating (yet time-consuming) everything shower, let Us catch you up! To call it a “shower” doesn’t do the process justice . . . it’s more like a long pre, during and post-shower routine that includes all things wellness. Some call it a ritual! To no one’s surprise, […]

The beauty of perfumes is endless. All it takes is a few spritzes to transport you to another place. From heavy woody-inspired notes to crisp-airy ones, perfumes are a beauty essential that helps bring your looks together. “It’s so easy to forget that scent can be a powerful tool in our beauty arsenal,” Barrymore said. “A spritz can work wonders.”

Want to know which scents the actor and talk show host can’t live without? She shared the seven perfumes she uses to get things done. From luxurious fragrances to affordable perfumes, there’s something for everyone on Barrymore’s list. Check out her top picks below!

Pacifica Beauty Dream Moon

This lightweight fragrance features pink rose, sandalwood and patchouli notes for a long-lasting scent that shoppers say they don’t have to reapply often.

Get the Pacifica Beauty Dream Moon for just $22 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray

Are you a fan of crisp, clean fragrances? Take a page out of Barrymore’s book and opt for Clinique’s classic Happy perfume. The trusted scent features a mix of citrus and floral notes!

Get the Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray for just $103 (originally $108) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Nette Pear Jam Eau de Parfum

If you love layering fragrances, you’ll want to check out this fruity and floral perfume. The notes are so bright and airy they serve as the perfect base whether you want to rock it solo or pair it with something else!

Get the Nette Pear Jam Eau de Parfum for just $120 at Sephora!

Charlotte Tilbury Love Frequency Eau de Parfum

When you think of Charlotte Tilbury, you probably think of celeb and influencer-loved skincare and makeup. However, the brand recently dropped it’s first-ever fragrance. The woody and floral perfume lives up to the brand’s high-quality standard!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Love Frequency Eau de Parfum for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum

This vegan fragrance combines deep earth notes with lightweight florals for a powerful and courageous scent.

Get the Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum for just $190 at Revolve!

Clé de Peau Beauté Synactif Eau de Parfum

This luxe fragrance is a bit pricey, but it’s totally worth the investment. this skincare fragrance delivers a radiant and dreamy floral and woody scent!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Clé de Peau Beauté Synactif Eau de Parfum for just $300 at Nordstrom!