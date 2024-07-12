21 Best Early Prime Day Activewear Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shoppers, start your engines! Amazon Prime Day is only a week away. It’s the biggest savings event of the summer!

But you don’t need to wait until July 16 to score major deals! Elevate your athletic attire with Amazon’s wide selection of sporty styles. Check out our top 21 early Prime Day activewear picks on sale now!

Two-Piece Sets

1. OQQ No. 1 Bestselling Workout Set — originally $43, now just $20!

2. Strappy Sports Bra and Shorts Set — originally $38, now just $28!

3. V-Neck Sports Bra and High-Waisted Shorts Set — originally $36, now just $26!

4. Joymode Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Leggings Set — originally $35, now just $17!

Athletic Dresses

5. Qinsen Square-Neck Tennis Dress — originally $46, now just $35!

6. No. 1 Bestselling Tennis Dress — originally $50, now just $34!

7. Faleave Loose Athletic Dress With Pockets and Built-In Shorts — originally $33, now just $28!

8. Corset-Style Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts — originally $39, now just $36!

Leggings

9. The Gym People No. 1 Bestselling Women’s Yoga Pants — originally $30, now just $23!

10. Fullsoft High-Waisted Tummy Control Leggings — originally $17, now just $11!

11. Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings — originally $29, now just $20!

12. High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets — originally $30, now just $20!

13. Soft High-Waisted Leggings — originally $20, now just $10!

Tops

14. The Gym People No. 1 Bestselling Women’s Sports Bra — originally $27, now just $23!

15. Baleaf Sleeveless Workout Tank — originally $26, now just $18!

16. Joyspels Criss-Cross Back Padded Workout Top — originally $30, now just $20!

17. Natural Feelings Sleeveless Tank With Built-In Bra — originally $42, now just $26!

Skirts

18. Baleaf Tennis Skirt With Built-In Shorts and a Pleated Back — originally $36, now just $30!

19. PGA Tour Golf Skort With Tummy Control Waistband — originally $29, now just $18!

20. Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt — originally $33, now just $27!

21. Golf Skirt With 5 Pockets — originally $20, now just $15!