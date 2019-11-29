



Black Friday is here, and we’ve been shopping our hearts out. We can’t wait to continue checking out all of the best deals that all of our favorite stores have to offer — and we’re so ready to score! This is a great time to get a bunch of high-end products for significantly discounted prices, especially skincare!

We all know that quality skincare can run you a pretty penny — but that it’s so worth it. For those of Us that can’t afford to buy these products on any old Sunday, Black Friday is a great day to to indulge in luxury beauty and skincare for a fraction of the price. Our must-have items? Anti-aging products that can protect our skin from fine lines and wrinkles — this one in particular!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.) (originally $35) on sale for just $28 at Dermstore!

Though there are a bunch of serums and other treatments that can help treat wrinkles, the most important product that anyone can use as an anti-aging agent is sunscreen. UVA and UVB rays can cause the most damage to your skin, which is why using sunscreen on a daily basis is imperative for maintaining a long-term youthful complexion.

And this sunscreen in particular has gained an unprecedented cult following, and we just have to get in on the action! This EltaMD sunscreen is a bestselling product that always seemingly sells out at Dermstore. It’s garnered over 2,000 reviews that are mostly raves, so clearly there’s something magical about this.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.) (originally $35) on sale for just $28 at Dermstore!

What makes this sunscreen so great? While most others feel uncomfortable or greasy on the skin, this sunscreen was designed to work perfectly with all complexions — even the most sensitive and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen contains sodium hyaluronate which helps moisturize the skin. You can easily use this as your daily moisturizer or apply it in addition to your favorite moisturizing product.

This EltaMD sunscreen also contains lactic acid which can help refine the skin to clear pores and reduce shine — which is amazing. The SPF protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays for all-day protection. It’s also fragrance-free, which is another important factor to consider if you’re dealing with sensitive skin. There truly aren’t enough good things to say about this EltaMD sunscreen — and we can’t think of a better time to try it than this Black Friday!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.) (originally $35) on sale for just $28 at Dermstore!

Not quite what you’re shopping for? Check out more from EltaMD and shop all of the skincare available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!