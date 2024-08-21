Your account
Style Expert Emily Loftiss Shares 22 Luxury on a Budget Looks

By
Emily Loftiss style expert
Emily LoftissKatya Vilchyk

Emily Loftiss is the queen of quiet luxury. The style expert is the ultimate authority on attainable yet elevated fashion — ‘Luxury on a Budget,’ as she calls it. Think: designer deals and luxe lookalikes.

With a sense of style just as vibrant as her sunny personality, it’s no wonder her motto is ‘Chasing Joy” (which also happens to be the name of her jewelry collection).

Emily Loftiss
Katya Vilchyk

As a personal stylist, Loftiss helps her clients radiate confidence through fashion. Whether the TV personality is styling celebs for the red carpet or curating outfits for everyday women, she infuses her immaculate taste into every look. Check out her styling services here!

Loftiss hand-picked 22 pieces for Us Weekly that deliver chic style at a low cost. Shop her budget-friendly favorites below!

Furry Sandals

Furry sandals
Amazon

“These furry sandals are the ultimate transitional footwear,” Loftiss declared. “I live in mine this time of year.”

Was $46You Save 46%
On Sale: $25
See It!

Studded Sunnies

studded sunglasses
Amazon

“Channel the cool vibe of a rockstar with these studded sunnies.”

$16.00
See It!

Seamless Tank

Women's Slim Fit Seamless Tank Top - A New Day™, 1 of 4

“These seamless tanks are the perfect blend of comfort and ease, hugging you like shapewear,” Loftiss said. “10 out of 10.” 

$15.00
See It!

Wide-Leg Joggers

wide-leg trousers
Amazon

“These wide-leg joggers could easily pass for high-end athleisurewear. Effortless.”

Was $35You Save 6%
On Sale: $33
See It!

Cropped Vest

cropped vest
Amazon

“This cropped vest is perfect for colder nights and a pop of color to any outfit.”

Was $46You Save 24%
On Sale: $35
See It!

Corduroy Flare Pants 

corduroy pants
Amazon

“These corduroy slip-on trousers are the ultimate fall must-have.”

$40.00
See It!

Raw-Edge Wide-Leg Jeans

wide-leg jeans
Amazon

“Talk about stylish!” Loftiss gushed. “These high-waisted raw-edge wide-leg jeans are IT! Comes in a variety of colors but the rust screams quiet luxury.”

$36.00
See It!

Barrel Horseshoe Jeans

barrel horseshoe jeans
Amazon

“These horseshoe jeans are relaxed yet demand attention.”

Was $53You Save 6%
On Sale: $50
See It!

Patent Leather Slingbacks

patent leather slingbacks
Amazon

“These patent leather slingbacks are perfect for New York Fashion Week or your next date night stroll.”

$60.00
See It!

Room Service Palm Tree PJS

palm tree PJs
Amazon

“These buttery palm tree pajamas exude the opulent charm of the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

$55.00
See It!

Chain Mini Bag

chain mini bag
Amazon

“This chain mini bag is perfect for concerts, football games or running errands around town.”

$20.00
See It!

Wedding Guest Dress

wedding guest dress
Amazon

“Need a knockout wedding guest dress? Got you covered!”

$60.00
See It!

Stripped Sweater

striped sweater
Walmart

“I love pairing a thin stripped sweater with white shorts or jeans to give that coastal-chic vibe — great for in-between seasons.”

$38.00
See It!

Chanel Lookalike Swimsuit

Chanel lookalike swimsuit
Amazon

“This Chanel lookalike is iconic and simply luxe on lock,” Loftiss raved.

$29.00
See It!

Striped Sweater Dress

striped sweater dress
Amazon

“You can never go wrong with a throw-on sweater dress for quiet luxury.”

$39.00
See It!

Meet Me at the Beach Necklace

Meet Me at the Beach necklace
MacRae & Co.

“This necklace is the perfect splash of color and great for pairing with mixed metals for a playful touch.”

$56.00
See It!

Tickled Multi-Colored Bracelet

colorful bracelet
MacRae & Co.

“An arm party is always in style. Go for high-low or wear solo.”

$33.00
See It!

Too Glam to Give a D*mn Crystal Earrings

crystal earrings
MacRae & Co.

“Elevate your everyday basic hoops for these crystal stunners.”

$68.00
See It!

Can’t Hear You Over My Earrings

gem earrings
MacRae & Co.

“I love to pair bold earrings like these Anthro lookalikes with a basic top or dress.”

$69.00
See It!

Two-Piece Lounge Set

two-piece loungewear-set
Amazon

“This monochromatic look is an old-money classic. Simple and perfect. “

$40.00
See It!

Cream Blazer

red blazer
Amazon

“Another must-have to transition all your summer pieces into fall.”

$49.00
See It!

I Bought Them in St. Barths Sunnies

St. Barth's sunglasses
MacRae & Co.

“Take these all-season resort sunnies through fall with these showstoppers.”

$69.00
See It!
Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans

