Style Expert Emily Loftiss Shares 22 Luxury on a Budget Looks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emily Loftiss is the queen of quiet luxury. The style expert is the ultimate authority on attainable yet elevated fashion — ‘Luxury on a Budget,’ as she calls it. Think: designer deals and luxe lookalikes.

With a sense of style just as vibrant as her sunny personality, it’s no wonder her motto is ‘Chasing Joy” (which also happens to be the name of her jewelry collection).

As a personal stylist, Loftiss helps her clients radiate confidence through fashion. Whether the TV personality is styling celebs for the red carpet or curating outfits for everyday women, she infuses her immaculate taste into every look. Check out her styling services here!

Loftiss hand-picked 22 pieces for Us Weekly that deliver chic style at a low cost. Shop her budget-friendly favorites below!

Furry Sandals

“These furry sandals are the ultimate transitional footwear,” Loftiss declared. “I live in mine this time of year.”

Was $46 You Save 46% On Sale: $25 See It!

Studded Sunnies

“Channel the cool vibe of a rockstar with these studded sunnies.”

$16.00 See It!

Seamless Tank

“These seamless tanks are the perfect blend of comfort and ease, hugging you like shapewear,” Loftiss said. “10 out of 10.”

$15.00 See It!

Wide-Leg Joggers

“These wide-leg joggers could easily pass for high-end athleisurewear. Effortless.”

Was $35 You Save 6% On Sale: $33 See It!

Cropped Vest

“This cropped vest is perfect for colder nights and a pop of color to any outfit.”

Was $46 You Save 24% On Sale: $35 See It!

Corduroy Flare Pants

“These corduroy slip-on trousers are the ultimate fall must-have.”

$40.00 See It!

Raw-Edge Wide-Leg Jeans

“Talk about stylish!” Loftiss gushed. “These high-waisted raw-edge wide-leg jeans are IT! Comes in a variety of colors but the rust screams quiet luxury.”

$36.00 See It!

Barrel Horseshoe Jeans

“These horseshoe jeans are relaxed yet demand attention.”

Was $53 You Save 6% On Sale: $50 See It!

Patent Leather Slingbacks

“These patent leather slingbacks are perfect for New York Fashion Week or your next date night stroll.”

$60.00 See It!

Room Service Palm Tree PJS

“These buttery palm tree pajamas exude the opulent charm of the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

$55.00 See It!

Chain Mini Bag

“This chain mini bag is perfect for concerts, football games or running errands around town.”

$20.00 See It!

Wedding Guest Dress

“Need a knockout wedding guest dress? Got you covered!”

$60.00 See It!

Stripped Sweater

“I love pairing a thin stripped sweater with white shorts or jeans to give that coastal-chic vibe — great for in-between seasons.”

$38.00 See It!

Chanel Lookalike Swimsuit

“This Chanel lookalike is iconic and simply luxe on lock,” Loftiss raved.

$29.00 See It!

Striped Sweater Dress

“You can never go wrong with a throw-on sweater dress for quiet luxury.”

$39.00 See It!

Meet Me at the Beach Necklace

“This necklace is the perfect splash of color and great for pairing with mixed metals for a playful touch.”

$56.00 See It!

Tickled Multi-Colored Bracelet

“An arm party is always in style. Go for high-low or wear solo.”

$33.00 See It!

Too Glam to Give a D*mn Crystal Earrings

“Elevate your everyday basic hoops for these crystal stunners.”

$68.00 See It!

Can’t Hear You Over My Earrings

“I love to pair bold earrings like these Anthro lookalikes with a basic top or dress.”

$69.00 See It!

Two-Piece Lounge Set

“This monochromatic look is an old-money classic. Simple and perfect. “

$40.00 See It!

Cream Blazer

“Another must-have to transition all your summer pieces into fall.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$49.00 See It!

I Bought Them in St. Barths Sunnies

“Take these all-season resort sunnies through fall with these showstoppers.”

$69.00 See It!