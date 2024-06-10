Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skincare is our passion — but it can sometimes feel like our biggest downfall. We dream of a glowing, crystal clear complexion, and we’ve tried out so many new products to make our dream a reality. But what were we left with? Lackluster results (at best) and a gaping hole in our wallet.

Era Organics is on a mission to stop shoppers from spending hundreds on products pumped with harmful chemicals and toxins that throw off the balance of your skin and only temporarily hide symptoms. The ultimate goal? “To make safe, plant-based products using ingredients scientifically proven to work.”

Era Organics came into being when, after consulting with doctors, nutritionists and specialists, owner Nikki Chase began creating skincare with a talented chemist. Now, there’s a full line of miraculous products for both adults and babies/young children. The brand proudly showcases its confidence in its products too, offering a 60-day “Love It or Your Money Back” guarantee!

Where to begin? We’ll introduce you to five of Era Organics’ essential products below. Let’s find a win for your skin!

For Adults

Face Exfoliation Scrub

Scrub the day away — without damaging your skin’s natural moisture barrier. This facial scrub contains resurfacing walnut pieces to loosen up dirt, grime and dead skin while ingredients like manuka honey and aloe vera hydrate and heal. This is a game-changing product if you’re dealing with blemishes, blackheads, scars, stretch marks, wrinkles or other signs of premature aging!

Get the Revive+ Microdermabrasion Scrub and Mask for just $17!

Glycolic Acid Chemical Peel

We’ve all heard of professional chemical peels, but their cost and healing process turn many potential customers away. With this new clinical-strength glycolic peel, however, we can get similar results at home! Rejuvenate, exfoliate and hydrate your skin with each use of this mask, made for all skin types. Clogged pores? Uneven tone? Dark spots? Check this product out!

Get the Exfoliating+ Glycolic Mask for just $24!

Anti Wrinkle Serum

Another new product we’re already in love with is this anti-aging serum. Its dual-action formula is truly a force in the skincare world, aiming to send wrinkles, saggy skin and rough spots packing. The proprietary ceramide/peptide blend may help skin appear firmer, plumper and more youthful. Shoppers say they noticed a difference in just one week of using this powerhouse product!

Get the Ageless Tightening Serum for just $50!

For Babies and Children

Natural Baby Balm

Already proving its efficacy and legitimacy, this “superbalm” was just approved by the National Eczema Association. A strong start! This USDA-certified, chemical-free balm aims to provide moisturizing relief to delicate baby skin. It may come in handy for cradle cap, eczema, hives, rashes, dry skin or acne. It’s nicknamed “nature’s gentlest healing ointment,” featuring ingredients like soothing, gluten-free oats and calming chamomile!

Get the Superbalm for just $15!

