Experience Luxurious Body Washes From Would — Only $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Experience the luxury of Would with their new line of men’s body washes. Their products offer a luxurious cleansing experience with a variety of sophisticated, masculine scents that are perfect for any man’s routine and leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day!

Jack Abady, the founder of Would, commented, “We realized the explosion of interests over the past decade in the men’s personal care category was missing something made for young men. We were able to create an amazing vegan line of products, called Would that we manufacture in the US.”

He continued, “Would is an influential line that connects with the Gen Z and millennial consumer that every retailer is chasing. “

With three unique scents, you’re sure to find the perfect one for the guy in your life.

Golden Hour

Golden Hour is a warm and inviting blend of smooth brandy and Madagascar vanilla. As the aroma fills the air, you will be enveloped in a warm, cozy sense of comfort that lasts all day long.

Get Golden Hour from Would today for only $10!

Fresh Tracks

Fresh Tracks is a woodsy, invigorating scent with notes of oakmoss and pink pepper. The experience will awaken your senses and leave you feeling revitalized and energized to conquer the day.

Get Fresh Tracks from Would today for only $10!

Summer House

Finally, Summer House is a light, coastal scent that features notes of lavender and sea salt to bring that seaside feeling to your shower. Let your senses be transported to the beach by the calming, refreshing aromas.

Get Summer House from Would today for only $10!

If you need any more convincing, check out these customer reviews:

“Fresh Tracks is easily the best body wash I’ve used. I gave a Would a try after using Dove Mens+ for years — and now I’ll never go back. Would smells great and the bottle lasts a while. Can’t wait to try Summer House and Golden Hour,” one customer wrote. Another fan of the body wash said Would has “probably the best smelling body wash I’ve used, and I’ve tried many. Well priced, was delivered within a couple of days, and is high quality. Will be using the body wash and face scrub moving forward!” Another shopper commented, “These products are the epitome of great quality at an affordable price.”

With these three luxurious body washes, you can make your daily shower a truly indulgent experience.

Try Would body washes today and experience luxury and invigoration!

