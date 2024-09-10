I’m a Fashion Editor — Here Are My Favorite New Pieces for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is finally upon Us! Okay, not quite yet, but soon enough. Over here in L.A., we’re in the middle of a major heat wave, but sweater weather is right around the corner! Crisp air, crunchy leaves and cute clothing? Can’t wait!

In anticipation of autumn, I’m linking some of my fall fashion favorites below. All of these pieces will upgrade your wardrobe without downgrading your credit score.

Abercrombie High-Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

In a modern-day twist that my middle school self never coming, Abercrombie & Fitch has become my top destination for denim. And these viral high-rise jeans absolutely live up to the hype! Flattering with a relaxed fit, these jeans are super soft and stretchy. I’ll be wearing these pants on repeat all season long!

$90.00 See It!

Blank NYC Bomber Jacket

My jaw hit the floor as soon as I saw this bomber jacket from Blank NYC. The two-toned varsity vibes are just too cool! Take this statement piece from a football tailgate to a first date.

$148.00 See It!

Lulus Buckle Shoulder Bag

This buckle shoulder bag from Lulus looks like a luxury splurge! Structured and sleek with gold hardware, this handbag is my go-to purse when I’m going out.

$49.00 See It!

P.J. Salvage Waffle Knit Pajama Set

I’m a sucker for cozy comfort! So, when I tried on these P.J. Salvage pajamas, I just about exploded with excitement. Made with thick waffle knit material, this two-piece set is as soft as your favorite blanket. I love that I can wear this loungewear to sleep or to run errands!

$152.00 See It!

Ugg Tazz Platform Slipper

Shop these trendy Ugg Tazz platform slippers before they sell out again! I wear these indoor-outdoor shoes with sweats around the house or jeans around town. So easy to slip on and off!

$130.00 See It!

Logene Ribbed Knit Crewneck Sweater

This is my favorite sweater I’ve ever purchased from Amazon. Featuring medium-weight ribbed knit fabric, side slits and exposed seams, this crewneck is comfy-chic. Available in 24 different colors!

Was $50 You Save 28% On Sale: $36 See It!

Farktop Trench Coat

Classic and high-quality, this trench coat is a closet staple. Perfect for rainy fall days! Elevate any outfit with this sophisticated jacket.